Top Stories: Apple Event Announced, iPadOS 16 Officially Delayed, and More

Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years.

Other news this week included confirmation from Apple that iPadOS 16 has been delayed a bit and will not launch alongside iOS 16 next month, an expansion of Apple's Self Repair Program to the Mac, and fresh rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup and upcoming MacBook Pro models, so read on for details on these stories and more!

Apple Announces September 7 Event With 'Far Out' Tagline

Apple this week announced that it will be holding an in-person event on Wednesday, September 7 at Steve Jobs Theater. As usual, the event is expected to revolve around new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 models, and we should get release dates for iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

Rumors suggest Apple plans to release numerous devices by the end of the year, including new models of the iPad, iPad Pro, Mac mini, Mac Pro, Apple TV, AirPods Pro, and more, so there's always a chance that at least one or two of these products also gets announced at the September event.

Apple is also expected to hold an October event this year, so it should be a busy fall season for the company as usual.

Apple Confirms iPadOS 16 is Delayed and Will Launch as iPadOS 16.1

Following a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that claimed iPadOS 16 will be released in October, Apple has confirmed that the software update will in fact be released later than usual.

Instead of iPadOS 16.0, Apple said the update will be released as iPadOS 16.1 at some point after the release of iOS 16 for the iPhone.

iOS 16 is still expected to be released for the iPhone in September as usual.

Apple Expands Self Service Repair Program to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Apple this week expanded its Self Service Repair program to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models equipped with the M1 series of chips, providing customers in the U.S. with access to select parts, manuals, and tools to complete do-it-yourself repairs.

While the program's expansion is good news for the right-to-repair movement, repair website iFixit said the program actually manages to make MacBooks "seem less repairable."

Images Allegedly Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar Items

With the iPhone 14 Pro display expected to gain a new pill-and-hole-punch design rather than a notch, it looks like there will be some changes to how iOS handles the front camera system on the new models.

Leaked photos and screenshots suggest the cellular/Wi-Fi/battery indicators in the status bar will move slightly down and to the right to better line up with the new camera system design.

New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Expected to Enter Mass Production This Year

New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature
In a tweet, Kuo said the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may still have chips based on TSMC's latest 5nm process given that TSMC's financial guidance indicated that the company will not begin to receive revenue from 3nm chip production until 2023.

iPhone Mini Fans: What to Look Out for When the iPhone 14 Models Launch

While rumors suggest there won't be an iPhone 14 mini this year, due to lackluster sales of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, fans of Apple's smaller 5.4-inch smartphone will still have options.

iPhone mini wonder feature yellow
Check out our article on what iPhone mini fans should look out for following the iPhone 14 launch for an overview of purchase options going forward, including the third-generation iPhone SE and more.

