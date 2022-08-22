Kuo: New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Enter Production This Year and Might Still Have 5nm Chips

by

Next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

14 16 inch 2021 mbps back to back feature
In a tweet, Kuo said that given TSMC's guidance indicated that revenue from 3nm chip production will not begin until 2023, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may still have chips based on TSMC's latest 5nm process.


Kuo's information seems to conflict with a report from Taiwan's Commercial Times that claimed the M2 Pro chip may be Apple's first 3nm chip.

While the situation is a little confusing right now, it's clear from reports that TSMC plans to begin production of 3nm chips for Apple in the near future, so we'll have to wait and see which Macs they appear in first. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has M2-based MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models in development.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were released in October 2021 and have 5nm-based M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options.

Top Rated Comments

Populus
Populus
44 minutes ago at 09:14 am

This makes more sense imo. Why would Apple do 5nm for M2 but 3nm for M2 Pro? That’s two different architectures.
Nope, different lithography. And Apple already did that, with the A10 (14nm) and the A10X (10nm) so it wouldn’t be so strange after all.
Score: 5 Votes
xxray
xxray
57 minutes ago at 09:03 am
This makes more sense imo. Why would Apple do 5nm for M2 but 3nm for M2 Pro? That’s two different architectures.
Score: 4 Votes
ponzicoinbro
ponzicoinbro
53 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Kuo says Apple is going to make Macs in the foocha.

Kuo is time travelloor.



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes
tRYSIS3
tRYSIS3
52 minutes ago at 09:08 am
I wasn't buying the 3nm rumors anyway, seems too early for that, and very unlike Apple too
Score: 3 Votes
alpi123
alpi123
24 minutes ago at 09:37 am

This seems very confusing. Please clarify. Is it 3nm or 5nm Apple is going to be using?
Nobody knows dude. You're asking as if we work for Apple.
Score: 3 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
50 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Rest assured, Apple plans on releasing MacBook Pro 14” & 16” in the Spring of 2023 event point blank period
Score: 2 Votes
