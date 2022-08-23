Apple's Self Service Repair Store Now Taking Orders for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Apple is now accepting orders through its Self Service Repair Store website for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, as per its announcement on Monday.
The online store briefly became unavailable on Tuesday morning while the website was updated to reflect the expansion of Apple's Self Service Repair program to Macs.
Owners of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with chips from the M1 family are now able to obtain repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools via the store. There are no manuals or parts available for Macs with the M2 chip or desktop Macs yet.
Apple launched Self Service Repair for the iPhone earlier this year for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. For the Mac, the program works the same as with the iPhone, obligating customers to first review the repair manual before visiting the Self Service Repair Store to order parts and tools.
Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come in the future, according to Apple.
Apple will offer rental kits for $49 for customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair, providing them with access to a tool kit for one week with free shipping. Customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, often receiving credit for their repair purchase in the process.
The program currently only operates in the United States, but Apple says it will be expanding to Europe later this year.
