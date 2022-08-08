Beyond iPhone 14: Five Apple Products Expected to Launch Later This Year

While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to be announced in September as usual, there are several more Apple products rumored to launch later this year, including new iPad and Mac models and more.



Beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch, we've put together a list of five Apple products that are most likely to be unveiled by the end of 2022.



Second-Generation AirPods Pro

Apple released the AirPods Pro in October 2019, and nearly three years later, rumors suggest an update to the wireless headphones is finally imminent.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are widely expected to launch later this year with several new features, including an upgrade to the H1 chip that powers features like active noise cancellation, support for Apple Lossless audio playback, updated motion sensors for expanded fitness tracking capabilities, a new charging case that can emit a sound when lost, a skin-detect sensor for improved in-ear detection, and more.

It is also likely that the charging case for the new AirPods Pro will be water resistant, like the third-generation AirPods charging case.

Back in 2020, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that Apple tested a more compact design for the new AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that drop below the earbuds, similar to Apple's Beats Studio Buds. However, more recent rumors suggest that the new AirPods Pro will not have any significant design changes.

A sketchy report that claimed the next AirPods Pro would feature heart rate detection, hearing aid capabilities, and a USB-C charging case also appears to be false.



iPad Pro With M2 Chip

Gurman also expects Apple to release new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with M2 chips and support for MagSafe wireless charging later this year.



The new iPad Pro models will feature the same chassis design as the current models, with the exception of new "4-pin connectors" on the top and bottom edges, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara. The purpose of these connectors is unclear.

Apple last updated its iPad Pro line in April 2021, with new features including the M1 chip, a Thunderbolt port, 5G support for cellular models, a brighter display on the 12.9-inch model, and an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with support for Apple's Center Stage feature, which helps keep you within the frame in video apps like FaceTime.



Entry-Level iPad With USB-C Port

Apple is expected to update its entry-level iPad later this year with a new design consisting of a larger 10.5-inch display, a USB-C port, and a flat-edged chassis with a rear camera bump. Other rumored features include an A14 Bionic chip and 5G support for cellular models.



While the 10th-generation iPad is expected to retain a Touch ID home button, rumors suggest the device will no longer have a headphone jack.

Apple released the 9th-generation iPad in September 2021, with key features including a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with support for the Center Stage feature, True Tone, and double the base storage.



Apple TV With A14 Chip

Apple plans to launch a new Apple TV with an improved cost structure in the second half of 2022, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It's unclear if Apple plans to pass on the cost savings to customers by lowering the price of the new Apple TV.



A new Apple TV is in development with an A14 chip and 4GB of RAM, according to Gurman, but it's unclear if this model is the same one that Kuo referred to. Either way, the internal upgrades would result in faster performance compared to the current Apple TV 4K, which is equipped with an A12 chip and 3GB of RAM.

Released in April 2021, the current Apple TV 4K starts at $179 with 32GB of storage, while the Apple TV HD remains available for $149. By comparison, there are many streaming sticks from brands like Chromecast and Roku available for between $25 and $100.



Mac Pro With "M2 Extreme" Chip

After announcing the Mac Studio at its March 2022 event, Apple teased that an Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro tower was coming later.



Back in 2020, Apple said its transition from Intel processors to Apple silicon chips across the Mac lineup would take around two years to be completed, so the new Mac Pro is expected to be announced by the end of 2022.

The new Mac Pro will be equipped with "M2 Ultra" and "M2 Extreme" chips, according to Gurman. It's possible the new Mac Pro will be smaller due to the switch to Apple silicon, but it's unclear if the desktop computer will have any major design changes compared to the current Intel-based model released in December 2019.

The new Mac Pro would be the fastest Mac ever, topping the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip.