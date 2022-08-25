Images Allegedly Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar Items

Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing a close-up, real-world image of the iPhone 14 Pro's "pill and hole-punch" TrueDepth camera array cutouts that are expected to replace the notch.
For reference, Twitter leaker known as "Ice Universe" shared an image of the front of an iPhone 14 Pro dummy earlier today. In the image, the display cutouts are clearly artificial, which may make the above image much more believable.
At the same time, leaker "ShrimpApplePro" shared a segment of a screenshot allegedly from an iPhone 14 Pro Max, overlaid with an identical screenshot from an iPhone 13 Pro Max, to show how Apple is purportedly planning to enlarge and realign the status bar's items to account for the new "pill and hole-punch" TrueDepth camera array design.
Another alleged screenshot from ShrimpApplePro shows how the entire status bar is arranged on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, repositioning the cellular signal, Wi-Fi, and battery indicators slightly lower and to the right.
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The September event...
Update August 24: Apple has announced it will be holding an event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, updated Apple Watch models, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is currently expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 8 at an event on Wednesday, September 7, according to a pivotal recent...
Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 last week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will instead focus on bug fixes in the final weeks before the software update is publicly released.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter,...
The new 6.7-inch non-pro "iPhone 14 Max" could be in shorter supply than some of the other iPhone 14 models, according to display panel shipment and production estimates that were provided today by display analyst Ross Young.
In the period between June and September, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest share of panel production, comprising 28 percent of shipments. The iPhone 14 and iPhone...
The Apple Watch Series 8 is set to be available in a refreshed selection of color options available across all available casing finishes. The main rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options comes from information shared by the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" earlier this year. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color ...
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iPadOS 16.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software available alongside the standard iOS 16 seventh beta that was provided today.
Registered developers can download the iPadOS 16 profile from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.
Apple has decided to delay the launch of ...
Top Rated Comments
Personally, I think Apple could have just gone with a longer line pill shape. Instead of that "i"