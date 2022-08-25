Images Allegedly Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar Items

Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items.

Twitter user " DuanRui " today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing a close-up, real-world image of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s " pill and hole-punch " TrueDepth camera array cutouts that are expected to replace the notch.



For reference, Twitter leaker known as "Ice Universe" shared an image of the front of an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ dummy earlier today. In the image, the display cutouts are clearly artificial, which may make the above image much more believable.

iPhone 14 Pro dummy pic.twitter.com/vjKlImLufN — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 25, 2022

At the same time, leaker "ShrimpApplePro" shared a segment of a screenshot allegedly from an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, overlaid with an identical screenshot from an iPhone 13 Pro Max, to show how Apple is purportedly planning to enlarge and realign the status bar's items to account for the new "pill and hole-punch" TrueDepth camera array design.

Another alleged screenshot from ShrimpApplePro shows how the entire status bar is arranged on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, repositioning the cellular signal, Wi-Fi, and battery indicators slightly lower and to the right.



The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to retain the same notch used on the iPhone 13 linep, with the "pill and hole-punch" being one of the main selling points of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The devices are also expected to feature the A16 chip, an always-on display, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and more.