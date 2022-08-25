Images Allegedly Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar Items

by

Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items.

iPhone 14 Pro Graphite Display Black MacRumors ExclusiveiPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information

Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing a close-up, real-world image of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s "pill and hole-punch" TrueDepth camera array cutouts that are expected to replace the notch.

weibo iphone 14 cutouts
For reference, Twitter leaker known as "Ice Universe" shared an image of the front of an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ dummy earlier today. In the image, the display cutouts are clearly artificial, which may make the above image much more believable.

At the same time, leaker "ShrimpApplePro" shared a segment of a screenshot allegedly from an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, overlaid with an identical screenshot from an iPhone 13 Pro Max, to show how Apple is purportedly planning to enlarge and realign the status bar's items to account for the new "pill and hole-punch" TrueDepth camera array design.

shrimpapplepro iphone 14 pro max screenshot rearrangement

Another alleged screenshot from ShrimpApplePro shows how the entire status bar is arranged on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, repositioning the cellular signal, Wi-Fi, and battery indicators slightly lower and to the right.
shrimpapplepro iphone 14 pro max status bar

The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to retain the same notch used on the iPhone 13 linep, with the "pill and hole-punch" being one of the main selling points of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The devices are also expected to feature the A16 chip, an always-on display, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and more.

Top Rated Comments

Forti Avatar
Forti
5 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Am I the only one who kinda like it more than the classic notch?
Score: 2 Votes
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
5 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Definitely worth the upgrade, lads.
Score: 1 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
5 minutes ago at 07:56 am
The notch itself has never bothered me but change is good. It's going to be strange not having a notch in Pro models.

Personally, I think Apple could have just gone with a longer line pill shape. Instead of that "i"
Score: 1 Votes
contacos Avatar
contacos
4 minutes ago at 07:57 am

Am I the only one who kinda like it more than the classic notch?
I’ll have to see it in person but I feel like the pill shape will be even more „in your face“ floating like a dead pixel on your screen
Score: 1 Votes
JCCL Avatar
JCCL
1 minute ago at 07:59 am

Definitely worth the upgrade, lads.
yeah, slightly larger signal and network indicators. Witnessing innovation right there!
Score: 1 Votes
