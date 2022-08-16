Beats Fit Pro Now Available to Order in Kim Kardashian's New Colors

Beats Fit Pro are now available to order in new Moon, Dune, and Earth colors designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. The special-edition Beats can be purchased from Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Japan.



‌The new colors will also be available at select Apple Store locations starting Wednesday, including The Grove, Tower Theatre, and Third Street Promenade in the Los Angeles area, Fifth Avenue and SoHo in New York City, Aventura in Miami, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Regent Street in London, Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Kurfürstendamm in Berlin.

There are no changes to the "Kim K" edition Beats Fit Pro beyond the new color options, and they remain priced at $199.99 in the United States. The standard color options remain available, including Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray.



The new color options appear to be inspired by Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS.

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," said Kardashian. "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality."

Launched in November 2021, the Beats Fit Pro are ideal for athletes, with flexible wingtips providing a more secure fit in the ear. The wireless earbuds have similar features as AirPods Pro, including silicone ear tips, active noise cancellation with "Transparency" mode, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip for one-tap pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, and hands-free "Hey Siri" support.