Beats and Kim Kardashian Debut Beats Fit Pro in Three New Colors

Apple's Beats brand today is announcing a collaboration with Kim Kardashian for three new colors of Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The three new neutral colors will be available online at Apple.com/kim starting next Tuesday, August 16, and via select Apple Store locations and authorized resellers as of the following day.



Images of the new Beats Fit Pro colors were discovered late last month, but they are being released under different names than were seen in the image files: Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep).

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," said Kim Kardashian. "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality."

Beats Fit Pro have been well-received since their original launch late last year, with users citing a comfortable fit thanks to flexible wingtips and multiple sizes of silicone ear tips. The earbuds also offer Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode, spatial audio support, and an H1 chip for one-tap pairing, "Hey Siri" support, and automatic switching among Apple devices.



Alongside the launch of the new colors, Beats is also debuting a new "Beats x Kim" ad campaign.

"Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "We're excited to offer Beats' most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike."

The new Beats Fit Pro colors will be available from Apple's online stores in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Japan, with Amazon also carrying them in the US and Canada. They will be priced at $199.99, the same as other Beats Fit Pro colors.

‌Apple Store‌ locations carrying the new colors will be limited to The Grove, Tower Theatre, and Third Street Promenande in the Los Angeles Area, Fifth Avenue and SoHo in New York City, Aventura in Miami, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Regent Street in London, Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Kurfürstendamm in Berlin.

Authorized resellers will include SSENSE in Canada, Selfridges in the UK, Galeries Lafayette in France, Zalando in Germany and Switzerland, David Jones in Australia, and Crawford and WeChat in China.