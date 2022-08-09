Beats and Kim Kardashian Debut Beats Fit Pro in Three New Colors

by

Apple's Beats brand today is announcing a collaboration with Kim Kardashian for three new colors of Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The three new neutral colors will be available online at Apple.com/kim starting next Tuesday, August 16, and via select Apple Store locations and authorized resellers as of the following day.

beats fit pro family kim
Images of the new Beats Fit Pro colors were discovered late last month, but they are being released under different names than were seen in the image files: Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep).

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," said Kim Kardashian. "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality."

Beats Fit Pro have been well-received since their original launch late last year, with users citing a comfortable fit thanks to flexible wingtips and multiple sizes of silicone ear tips. The earbuds also offer Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode, spatial audio support, and an H1 chip for one-tap pairing, "Hey Siri" support, and automatic switching among Apple devices.

beats fit pro kim
Alongside the launch of the new colors, Beats is also debuting a new "Beats x Kim" ad campaign.

"Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "We're excited to offer Beats' most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike."

The new Beats Fit Pro colors will be available from Apple's online stores in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Japan, with Amazon also carrying them in the US and Canada. They will be priced at $199.99, the same as other Beats Fit Pro colors.

‌Apple Store‌ locations carrying the new colors will be limited to The Grove, Tower Theatre, and Third Street Promenande in the Los Angeles Area, Fifth Avenue and SoHo in New York City, Aventura in Miami, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Regent Street in London, Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Kurfürstendamm in Berlin.

Authorized resellers will include SSENSE in Canada, Selfridges in the UK, Galeries Lafayette in France, Zalando in Germany and Switzerland, David Jones in Australia, and Crawford and WeChat in China.

Tag: Beats

Top Rated Comments

freediverx Avatar
freediverx
10 minutes ago at 07:05 am
My fading interest in the Beats brand has now been turned into a strong dislike as a result of this Kardashian collab. I now associate the brand with overpaid, overhyped, under-talented celebrity grifters. Can't wait for the Paris Hilton-Ivanka Trump Limited Editions. Or perhaps a dual-purpose, vibrating speaker egg from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
moabal Avatar
moabal
10 minutes ago at 07:05 am
What would a Pete Davidson Edition look like?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
7 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Can’t wait to tell the lads down the pub tonight.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
russell_314 Avatar
russell_314
10 minutes ago at 07:05 am
Maybe Kim Kardashian thinks this is a device meant to be inserted somewhere other than the ears?… ?‍♂️??

Sorry it just annoys me when they get celebs to advertise for a product that they really don’t have any knowledge of. How about get an audio expert to sponsor or advertise the product
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
8 minutes ago at 07:07 am
It’s a color collaboration to match her shapeware brand. Even though I think her whole existence is ridiculous, there is money to be made here and Apple has been very specific about targeting Beats to the same target consumer.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
curnalpanic Avatar
curnalpanic
7 minutes ago at 07:08 am
I'm waiting for the Romulan headphones.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

