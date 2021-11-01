Beats Fit Pro Debut With a Fitness Focus, Active Noise Cancellation, and a $200 Price Tag

by

Following their appearance in iOS 15.1 and some celebrity leaks, Apple's Beats brand today is officially announcing Beats Fit Pro, fitness-focused wireless earbuds that include flexible wingtips to help them fit securely in the ear.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The $200 Beats Fit Pro also include all of the features you'd expect from higher-end Apple earbuds, such as silicone tips in three sizes, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency audio modes, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and an H1 chip for "Hey Siri" and Find My support as well one-touch pairing on iOS, automatic switching among devices on the same iCloud account, and audio sharing.

beats fit pro 9
We've been using the new Beats Fit Pro for close to a week, and the best description we can come up with for them is a fitness-focused version of the AirPods Pro. They have very similar feature sets but almost completely different designs, with the Beats Fit Pro lacking the stems seen on all AirPods models and going with a low-profile in-ear look with wingtips for stability.

beats fit pro 3
Three different sizes of silicone ear tips are also included to help find the best fit for your ear canal, with an Ear Tip Fit Test available in Bluetooth settings to assess whether your selected tips are providing a good seal.

beats fit pro 8
On the fitness side, Beats says it measured thousands of ears to be able to digitally model the soft wingtips, which indeed are quite flexible yet provide good stability to keep the Beats Fit Pro secure in the ear. Getting an earbud in place requires just a slight twist after inserting it into your ear, hooking the wingtip in place in your upper ear. The Beats Fit Pro also have an IPX4 rating, which means they are sweat- and water-resistant so you won't need to worry about them while working out.

beats fit pro 4
Setup is super simple thanks to the H1 chip, so all you have to do is bring the Beats Fit Pro close to your device and open the case, at which point you'll see a series of prompts to get your earphones paired to your device and walk you through the basic functions.

beats fit pro 10
As for sound quality, Beats says it has developed an all-new transducer for robust sound, along with a new vent system to minimize distortion in the treble range and eliminate discomfort. In our testing, we found very good quality on par with the ‌AirPods Pro‌, though a bit heavier in the low end, which isn't much of a surprise for a Beats product.


The Beats Fit Pro include dual beamforming microphones in each earbud, as well as an internal microphone and voice accelerometer, all of which work together to optimize sound quality both for audio playing in your ears and for picking up your voice.

beats fit pro 6
With no stems, the Beats Fit Pro don't feature squeezable force sensors for onboard controls as on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and third-generation AirPods. Instead, the outer surface of each earbud features a Beats "b" button that supports multiple functions, just like the Beats Studio Buds and similar to the Powerbeats Pro.

beats fit pro 7
A single press of the "b" button on either side will play or pause audio or answer or hang up a phone call. A double press skips to the next audio track, while a triple press skips backward. By default, pressing and holding the button for a second rotates through the various listening modes.

The press and hold gesture for each earbud can be configured independently through the Beats Fit Pro listing in your Bluetooth settings, with the ability to select which of the three listening modes (ANC, Transparency, and standard with Adaptive EQ) are included as options as you cycle through, or to set one side to activate ‌Siri‌ rather than change listening modes, for example. Or, you can use the press and hold gesture for onboard volume control, selecting one side for raising the volume and the other for lowering it.

beats fit pro 11
Skin detect sensors located in the earbuds mean that Beats Fit Pro can tell when they are in your ears and automatically play or pause when you insert them or remove them from your ears. With the specific ability to detect skin contact, you also won't have issues with the earbuds being tricked into activating playback when tossed into a bag, for example.

beats fit pro 5
You can also control listening modes in Control Center on your iOS device by long pressing on the volume control to bring up additional options. You can also turn Spatial/Spatialize Audio on or off, and choose between fixed or head tracking when you have the surround audio experiences turned on.

beats fit pro 12
Battery life is rated at up to six hours with ANC or Transparency turned on, and that can be pushed to seven hours with those functions turned off. Our informal testing found results consistent with those stated benchmarks. The carrying case charges over USB-C (no wireless charging, unfortunately) and provides up to 21 additional hours of battery life with ANC/Transparency. A Fast Fuel charging feature delivers an hour of playback after just five minutes in the case, and they can charge to full in about an hour and a half.

beats fit pro 2
The charging case for the Beats Fit Pro is significantly larger than that for the AirPods or ‌AirPods Pro‌, though not nearly as big as for the Powerbeats Pro. The earbuds snap into their slots in the charging case magnetically and remain firmly in place even with a fair amount of shaking of an open case.

beats fit pro 1
The Beats Fit Pro do support Android with the dedicated Beats companion app for the platform supporting one-touch pairing, a guided fit test, and the ability to toggle listening modes and customize the "b" button, but you won't get the full suite of Apple-specific features enabled by the H1 chip.

The Beats Fit Pro are priced at $199.99 and are available in four colors: Stone Purple, Sage Gray, White, and Black. They are available to order in the United States starting today with shipments beginning November 5. They will launch in China in early December, with additional countries to follow in 2022.

Tag: Beats

Related Stories

studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
REC ASA CODE2016 20160601 205816 2745

Elon Musk Reportedly Demanded to Become Apple CEO as Part of Potential Tesla Acquisition [Update: Musk Denies]

Friday July 30, 2021 9:04 am PDT by
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly once demanded that he be made Apple CEO in a brief discussion of a potential acquisition with Apple's current CEO, Tim Cook. The claim comes in a new book titled "Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century," as reviewed by The Los Angeles Times. According to the book, during a 2016 phone call between Musk and Cook that touched on the possibility of ...
Read Full Article280 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat

Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Several New Faces to Take Advantage of Display With 16% More Pixels

Thursday September 2, 2021 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is developing several new watch face options that will take advantage of the larger screen size of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, reports Bloomberg. The Apple Watch Series 7 models will come in 41mm and 45mm body sizes, up from the current 40mm and 44mm sizes. For the 45mm model, the screen will measure in at 1.9 inches diagonally, up from 1.78 inches, and it will have a...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Eighth Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers [Public Beta Available]

Tuesday August 31, 2021 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the eighth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming one week after Apple released the seventh betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. iOS 15 is a major update that...
Read Full Article62 comments
maxresdefault

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article448 comments
iphone 13 yellow

iPhone 13 to Feature More Storage Than Ever Before

Thursday March 25, 2021 4:15 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to feature an option for 1TB of storage, which is double the current maximum iPhone storage option and more than has ever been offered before. In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said that initial Asian supply chain checks gave the firm "increased confidence" that the iPhone 13 will feature a considerably larger maximum ...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Tips and Tricks for the New 11 and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Models

Thursday November 29, 2018 12:35 pm PST by
Apple in October released completely redesigned 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with edge-to-edge displays, no Home button, Face ID for authentication purposes, super fast processors, and slimmer, smaller bodies. For people who are new to iPad or who are upgrading from an older model, we've compiled a list of some of the best iPad-related tips and tricks that are well worth checking out if...
Read Full Article23 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, Pro Models to Feature 1TB Storage Option

Tuesday August 17, 2021 3:00 am PDT by
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September and a 1TB internal storage option will be available for the high-end Pro models, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors. From the note: Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3,...
Read Full Article140 comments
ted lasso biscuits

Apple Sends 50 Boxes of 'Ted Lasso' Biscuits to Wrexham AFC Soccer Club Owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Thursday September 2, 2021 4:42 pm PDT by
In a recent episode of Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," Jeremy Swift's character Higgins briefly poked fun at actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC last year. That led Reynolds and McElhenney to respond on Twitter with a humorous letter teasing legal action unless Apple sent over two large boxes of Ted Lasso biscuits. Wrexham AFC today confirmed...
Read Full Article70 comments
tmobilelogo

T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach, Unclear If Personal Customer Data Was Accessed

Monday August 16, 2021 12:49 pm PDT by
T-Mobile today confirmed that some of its data had been accessed without authorization in a breach that may impact more than 100 million of its users. Over the weekend, T-Mobile began investigating a forum post that offered data from more than 100 million people. T-Mobile was not mentioned in that post, but the person selling the data told Motherboard that it had come from T-Mobile's...
Read Full Article116 comments