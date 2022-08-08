Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Again Rumored to Feature Micro-OLED Internal Displays and Standard OLED External Indicator Display

Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset will feature separate internal and external displays that use different display technologies, according to The Elec.

apple ar headset concept 2Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo

As stated in the original Korean language report, Apple's first-generation mixed-reality headset will feature an OLED on silicon (OLEDoS), also known as micro-OLED, display supplied by Sony and a standard OLED external "indicator" display supplied by LG Display. The English language version of the report appears to have been incorrectly translated to state that LG's micro-OLED technology rather than standard OLED would be used on the first-generation headset.

In January, display analyst Ross Young was first to claim that Apple's headset will feature an outer display. Since then, rumors about Apple's display supply chain for its first headset have coalesced with Young's forecast.

Micro-OLED can deliver ultra-high resolutions despite its small size, making it ideal for virtual-reality applications. The more advanced display technology is not required on the exterior of the headset since it is expected to simply serve as an indicator display, meaning that regular OLED technology is sufficient.

The report reiterated that for the second-generation Apple headset, LG hopes to supply the main micro-OLED display in addition to the outer display, with the company now believed to be developing its OLEDoS technology with equipment from Sunic System. LG effectively hopes to take Apple's main micro-OLED display orders from Sony. This is also said to be in Apple's interests since Sony will indirectly compete with Apple's headset with its own PlayStation VR headsets.

Late last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was already working on the second-generation version of its headset, aiming to offer a more lightweight design, an improved battery system, and better performance thanks to a faster processor. Kuo said that the shipment schedule for the second-generation headset resides in the second half of 2024, around two years after mass production on the first-generation model is rumored to begin.

Kuo believes that Apple's first-generation headset will be unveiled at an event as soon as January 2023. The headset is rumored to feature a lightweight design, two 4K micro-OLED displays, 15 optical modules, two main processors, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, eye tracking, object tracking and hand gesture controls, and more. The device's approximate price point is as yet unclear, but some reports indicate that it could cost around $3,000.

