LG Already Preparing for Apple's Second-Generation Mixed-Reality Headset

LG Display is preparing to supply micro-OLED display panels for Apple's second-generation mixed-reality headset, The Elec reports.

LG Display is currently believed to be ordering deposition equipment for micro-OLED displays from Sunic System. The company apparently plans to use the equipment to develop and manufacture a micro-OLED display panel for Apple's second-generation mixed-reality headset.

While LG Display is believed to be part of the supply chain for Apple's first-generation headset, it is not expected to provide its main display, with Sony said to be supplying the main micro-OLED display panel for the first-generation headset instead. LG Display is rumored to only provide regular OLED display panels for the device's outer "indicator" screen.

With the second-generation headset, LG hopes to take Apple's main micro-OLED display orders from Sony. This is also said to be in Apple's interests since Sony will indirectly compete with Apple's headset with its own PlayStation VR headsets.

Late last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was already working on the second-generation version of its headset, aiming to offer a more lightweight design, an improved battery system, and better performance thanks to a faster processor. Kuo said that the shipment schedule for the second-generation headset resides in the second half of 2024, around two years after mass production on the first-generation model is rumored to begin.