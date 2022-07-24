AirPods Pro Now 1,000 Days Old: What to Expect From Next Model

by

The AirPods Pro launched 1,000 days ago today and are the oldest current-generation Apple device still on sale.

airpods pro in case
Apple announced the AirPods Pro on Monday, October 28, 2019. The earbuds went on sale immediately and orders started arriving to customers on Thursday, October 31.

Apple went on to release the AirPods Max in December 2020 and the third-generation AirPods in October 2021. After the discontinuation of the iPod touch earlier this year, which itself is 1,153 days old today, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ are the oldest current-generation Apple device still on sale, followed by the 2019 Mac Pro, which is 957 days old today.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes have repeatedly said that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 will launch in the second-half of 2022, so the new model is now likely just a matter of months away. According to reports from a range of sources, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are expected to feature:

It has also been suggested that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 will feature an updated chip, self-adaptive noise cancellation capabilities, heart rate and temperature sensors, hearing aid capabilities, and a USB-C port, but Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have cast doubt over this information.

It seems likely that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2's sound-emitting charging case will integrate into the Find My app, similar to how users can currently emit a sound from their individual AirPods inside the case to help find them. This lines up with alleged leaked photos of the next-generation AirPods Pro, which showed a charging case with speaker holes to emit a sound for location tracking, allowing the earbuds and the case to be located separately.

Support for Lossless audio is among the biggest upgrades expected for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and could have ramifications for the AirPods lineup in the future. All of Apple's current AirPods products, including the third-generation AirPods, ‌AirPods Pro‌, and ‌AirPods Max‌, do not support Lossless audio.

This is because AirPods play audio via Bluetooth, limiting them to the AAC codec. Higher quality Apple Lossless Audio Codec files may need to be streamed to AirPods directly to circumvent Bluetooth and enable a Lossless listening experience, but it is possible that Apple could develop an alternative solution to bypass the current limits of Bluetooth.

Kuo has narrowed down the launch of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 to the fourth quarter of 2022, which runs from October through December of the year. This means the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 could arrive around three years after their predecessors. For more information, see our detailed AirPods Pro 2 guide.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Tag: AirPods Pro 2
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Caution)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

airtag battery icon

Apple Removes AirTag Battery Level Indicator From the Find My App

Thursday July 21, 2022 5:15 am PDT by
In iOS 15.6 and the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple appears to have intentionally removed the AirTag battery indicator in the Find My app. In previous versions of iOS, a small battery icon, similar to the iPhone battery status, appears below an AirTag's name and location when the AirTag card is opened in Find My. While not accompanied by a percentage, the icon provided an approximate...
Read Full Article176 comments
Full HomePod Black

Three Discontinued Apple Products Rumored to Make a Comeback

Thursday July 21, 2022 12:47 pm PDT by
While the full-size HomePod, 12-inch MacBook, and iMac Pro have all been discontinued, rumors suggest all three products could return in the future. Keep reading for a recap of everything that we have heard so far about potential comebacks for these products and new features and changes to expect. HomePod Apple discontinued the full-size HomePod in March 2021, with the company deciding...
Read Full Article131 comments
iPhone XS vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone XS vs. iPhone 14 Pro: New Features to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

Thursday July 21, 2022 9:15 am PDT by
If you've been holding on to your iPhone XS and are considering upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro when it launches later this year, check out our list below for a recap of the many new features and changes to expect. The list includes major new features added since the iPhone 11 Pro, as well as rumored features for the iPhone 14 Pro. Have another iPhone model? Check out our iPhone X vs. 14 Pro, ...
Read Full Article58 comments
iPhone X vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone X vs. iPhone 14 Pro: New Features to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

Tuesday July 19, 2022 11:53 am PDT by
Launched in 2017, the iPhone X was a major evolution of the iPhone. The device replaced the Home button and Touch ID with swipe-based navigation and Face ID, while introducing new features like an OLED display, Animoji, wireless charging, and more. Even five years later, the iPhone X is still a capable smartphone. If you've been holding on to your iPhone X and are considering upgrading to...
Read Full Article84 comments
14 inch macbook pro deal blue

Deals: New Record Low Prices Arrive for 2021 MacBook Pros (Up to $300 Off)

Thursday July 21, 2022 5:58 am PDT by
New all-time low prices have hit Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup on Amazon today, including deals on both the 14-inch and 16-inch models. 14-inch MacBook Pro Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro/1TB), this model has dropped to $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This is a new record low price on this version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray. ...
Read Full Article71 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Continues to Diversify Suppliers Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Friday July 22, 2022 3:04 am PDT by
Apple has added to its list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series in a bid to avoid potential supply chain shortages when mass production of the devices begins, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said components from SG Micro have passed quality certification for the high-end iPhone 14 models, meaning the Chinese company has been greenlighted to supply components...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.6 With New Live Sports Features, Storage Bug Fix and More

Wednesday July 20, 2022 9:46 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 come around two months after the launch of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5. The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the...
Read Full Article145 comments