Gurman: AirPods Pro 2 With Fitness Tracking and Updated Motion Sensors Coming in 2022, AirPods 3 With 'Pro' Design Coming Later This Year

Apple is preparing to launch third-generation AirPods this year, and plans to launch second-generation AirPods Pro for next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In line with previous leaks and rumors, Gurman explained that Apple is readying third-generation ‌AirPods‌ for launch later this year. The updated earbuds will apparently come with a new case and shorter stems, mirroring the design of the current ‌AirPods Pro‌.

Looking to 2022, Gurman said that the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature updated motion sensors and a focus on fitness tracking.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ coming next year will be the first change to that product since October 2019 and will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.

Apple has apparently tested a smaller design that eliminates the stems for ‌AirPods Pro‌. That stemless design is expected to debut on new Beats Studio Buds rumored to launch next month.

Apple purportedly originally planned to release the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ in 2021, but for reasons that are still unclear, the launch has been pushed back to 2022.

Moreover, Apple is said to not currently be working on a second-generation of AirPods Max, but it has discussed launching additional color options in the future.