AirPods Pro 2 No Longer Expected to Feature Built-In Heart Rate or Body Temperature Sensor
While past rumors have indicated the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a built-in heart rate and body temperature sensor, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has cast doubt on those rumors turning out to be true, saying instead such a feature is unlikely to come anytime soon.
"Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year's model gaining the ability to determine a wearer's heart rate or body temperature. I'm told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade," Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman adds that both features have been explored within Apple and could arrive someday.
Just last month, a rumor from 52Audio said that the AirPods Pro 2 would be able to measure heart rate and body temperature from within the ear. That same report said the AirPods Pro 2 would feature USB-C, an updated H1 chip, and Find My functionality. It remains to be seen if other aspects of the report will turn out to be accurate.
Apple has not given the AirPods Pro any updates since its launch in 2019 other than a new MagSafe charging case last fall. Apple is widely expected to announce a new version of the AirPods Pro later this year, possibly around the time it launches the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watch models this fall.
Popular Stories
The M2 MacBook Pro has started making its way into customers' hands and we're learning more about how it performs in a variety of situations, but all eyes are really on the upcoming M2 MacBook Air which has seen a complete redesign and should be arriving in a couple of weeks.
Other top stories this week included a host of product rumors including additional M2 and even M3 Macs, an updated...
Apple today began selling refurbished Mac Studio models for the first time in the United States, Canada, and select European countries, such as Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
In the United States, two refurbished Mac Studio configurations are currently available, including one with the M1 Max chip (10-core CPU and 24-core GPU) for...
The redesigned MacBook Air with the all-new M2 Apple silicon chip will be available for customers starting Friday, July 15, MacRumors has learned from a retail source. The new MacBook Air was announced and previewed during WWDC earlier this month, with Apple stating availability will begin in July. The MacBook Air features a redesigned body that is thinner and lighter than the previous...
Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip features a significantly slower SSD compared to the previous model, resulting in poorer performance in some workflows, it has been discovered.
Specifically, it has been found that the $1,299 base model with 256GB of storage has significantly slower SSD read and write speeds compared to the equivalent previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro....
Top Rated Comments
Let me guess, we won’t get all those cool health features in the Series 8 either? It’s always next year, then the following year and so on…