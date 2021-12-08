Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 With New Design and Improved Chip to Launch in Late 2022

The AirPods Pro 2, the first update to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ since its debut in 2019, will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo.



In a note obtained today by MacRumors, Kuo said that the second generation of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ will launch in the last quarter of 2022. Reports have suggested a launch next year, but excluding one rumor suggesting a third-quarter launch, a specific timeframe has yet to be revealed. The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ is rumored to feature an entirely new design that dispenses with the short stem that comes out of the bottom for a design similar to the Beats Fit Pro.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 is also rumored to feature fitness tracking capabilities using built-in sensors and a new chip that improves connectivity with devices. Apple recently updated its AirPods line with the third-generation model that features no advanced features such as Active Noise Cancellation or silicone ear tips, leaving the ‌AirPods Pro‌ next-in-line for an update.