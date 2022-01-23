Gurman: Apple Preparing 'Widest Array of New Hardware Products in Its History' for Fall

Apple is working on a number of new products that are set to launch this fall, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman say that it will be "the widest array" of new devices that Apple has introduced in its history.

Upcoming Products 2022 Feature
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explains that Apple is working on four new iPhones (iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max), an updated low-end MacBook Pro, a refreshed larger-screened iMac, a new Mac Pro, a redesigned MacBook Air, second-generation AirPods Pro, three Apple Watches (Series 8, SE, and Rugged), a low-end iPad, and new iPad Pro models.

We've shared details on many of these devices before and information on what to expect can be found through the links below or through our dedicated upcoming products guide that walks through everything that Apple is expected to unveil this year.

According to Gurman, most of the new products are expected in the fall months, but there is a possibility that the iMac could come earlier. Apple is planning a spring event in March or April that will see the launch of the 5G iPhone SE, a refreshed iPad Air with an A15 chip, and perhaps at least one Mac.

Apple may use the spring event to bring the M1 Pro chip to another Mac, either a higher-end ‌iMac‌ or Mac mini, but the bulk of the Mac refreshes, which will include a new version of the Mac Pro and an entirely overhauled MacBook Air, are unlikely to happen before the fall.

Gurman speculates that the upcoming iPad Pro will have an M2 chip and wireless charging, features that make it a candidate for a fall launch rather than a spring launch. Apple did, however, submit regulatory filings for nine new iPads and three new iPhone models, so it is possible more than one iPad could be refreshed at the spring event.

Apple had also planned to introduce its AR/VR headset in 2022, but rumors have suggested that the device's debut may have been pushed back to 2023 as there are still issues that need to be worked out.

Apple's spring event last year took place in April, so we could see a similar timeline this year. The spring event will be followed by the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, which will see the launch of iOS 16 and macOS 13, and then in fall, with so many products planned, Apple is likely to hold at least two events.

Top Rated Comments

LoveToMacRumors Avatar
LoveToMacRumors
49 minutes ago at 10:42 am

Apple is working on four new iPhones ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-14/') (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Max)
What’s the difference between iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Max?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wordman Avatar
Wordman
55 minutes ago at 10:36 am
First time we've heard that new Macs may be fall rather than spring or WWDC. The must be the Covid / chip shortage delays coming into their own.

Hope my 2013 27-inch iMac can make it that long. It's making some very disagreeable noises.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexe Avatar
alexe
42 minutes ago at 10:49 am
Just finally give me an external display for less than 6000 dollars please, thank you.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
52 minutes ago at 10:39 am
Ahhh the return of the petite Mac Pro rumor as the image shows. Well the next Mac Pro could be significantly smaller also. You wouldn’t be tethered to full size graphic cards utilizing multiple M1 Max based design.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
saudor Avatar
saudor
49 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Where’s my iMac mini pro ???
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
41 minutes ago at 10:50 am

What’s the difference between iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Max?
About $300.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
