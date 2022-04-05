Kuo: Second-Generation AirPods Pro to Launch in Second Half of 2022

Apple plans to release second-generation AirPods Pro in the second half of 2022, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.



Despite continuing to sell the second-generation AirPods after the third-generation AirPods were released last year, Kuo said that Apple will likely discontinue the original AirPods Pro when the new ones are released later this year.

AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 5, 2022

Kuo has previously claimed that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a "significantly upgraded" wireless chip compared to the H1 chip in the original AirPods Pro. The chip powers audio-related functions like active noise cancellation, and improvements to this technology could result in improved battery life for longer listening time per charge. Kuo also expects the new AirPods Pro to support lossless audio on Apple Music.

Apple announced the original AirPods Pro with a press release on its website on October 30, 2019.