Apple Discontinues iPod Touch

by

Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the ‌iPod touch‌ because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup.

ipod touch
The ‌iPod touch‌ is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May 2019, three years ago. In a statement, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said that the "spirit of the iPod lives on" in other Apple products.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry -- it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio -- there's no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."

Apple introduced the first iPod 21 years ago in October 2001, and at the time, it was a revolutionary music device that put thousands of songs in the pockets of Apple fans. Apple introduced many iterations of the iPod, including the iPod Shuffle, the iPod nano, and the ‌iPod touch‌, but all have since been phased out and discontinued.

The ‌iPod touch‌ will still be available for purchase through Apple's website, Apple retail stores, and through Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.

The seventh-generation ‌iPod touch‌ is priced starting at $199 and it features a 4-inch display with thick bezels, a standard Home button with no biometric unlocking mechanism, and an A10 Fusion chip. It is available in Pink, (PRODUCT)RED, Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and Blue.

Related Roundup: iPod touch
Buyer's Guide: iPod Touch (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPod touch and iPod

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
28 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Truly the end of an era. Wow. Still miss my now sold iPods.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Heartbreaking news, RIP! Dang, this actually makes me very sad. Such an iconic product. ?

Good times! ?

https://www.macrumors.com/2009/09/10/steve-jobs-on-ipod-touch-future-products-and-ice-cream/
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GubbyMan Avatar
GubbyMan
28 minutes ago at 09:03 am
RIP iPod ?
2001-2022
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
26 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Finally!!!
Should’ve happened two years ago.
Now dump the Apple TV HD, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the 2018 Mac Mini and their whole lineup will finally be modernized.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
daanodinot Avatar
daanodinot
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am
The iPod Touch 2G was my first Apple device. RIP.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
21 minutes ago at 09:10 am

RIP iPod
2001-2022 ?
As far as I am concerned, iPod died with iPod nano, last updated on 2012 and discontinued on 2017.

To me, iPod touch is iPhone without cellular. Outside limited commercial niche use cases, its necessity became increasingly questionable as the market is flooded with refurbished unlocked iPhone SEs (2nd gen) in the same price point.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple park at night 1

Apple's Director of Machine Learning Resigns Due to Return to Office Work

Saturday May 7, 2022 12:31 pm PDT by
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer. Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
Read Full Article1406 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2

Second-Generation AirPods Pro Rumored to Launch This Fall, New AirPods Max Colors Also in the Works

Sunday May 8, 2022 6:12 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter: Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
Read Full Article85 comments
jony ive ipad pro

Former Apple Design Chief Jony Ive Shares His 12 Favorite Tools of the Trade

Monday May 9, 2022 4:49 am PDT by
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who still partners with Apple on products, has revealed his 12 must-have design tools for making, marking, measuring, and carrying with him every day. The list appears in a special issue of Financial Times' "How to Spend It" magazine (paywalled), of which Ive is guest editor, and the designer uses the opportunity to put the focus on his obsession with...
Read Full Article190 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

All iPhone 14 Models to Gain Two Front-Facing Camera Upgrades

Friday May 6, 2022 2:08 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 lineup will feature upgraded front-facing camera setups with at least two improvements, including autofocus and a wider aperture, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo recently said that all four of the iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus and ...
Read Full Article
tesla carplay solution

Apple CarPlay Workaround for Tesla Vehicles Now Available to Download

Monday May 9, 2022 3:40 am PDT by
Apple CarPlay is now available for Tesla vehicles – but only for owners willing to resort to a workaround that uses a connected Raspberry Pi. In the face of Tesla's apparent indifference to repeated calls to bring CarPlay to its automobiles, Polish developer Michał Gapiński demoed his success in bringing Apple's in-car system to his Tesla Model 3 earlier this year. As noted by Tesla North, ...
Read Full Article162 comments
maxresdefault

Top Five Most Exciting Apple Products Coming in 2022

Thursday May 5, 2022 1:58 pm PDT by
We're five months into 2022 with the Worldwide Developers Conference on the horizon, to be followed not too long after by Apple's September event. The second half of the year is shaping up to be exciting, as rumors suggest we can look forward to an array of updated Macs, iPhones, and accessories set to launch. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up the five products we can't wait to get our...
Read Full Article127 comments
icloud drive mac ipad iphone

Apple's Merger of 'iCloud Documents and Data' Into iCloud Drive Now Complete

Friday May 6, 2022 5:16 pm PDT by
Last May, Apple Apple announced that it would be merging its iCloud Documents and Data service into iCloud Drive in May of 2022, and that transition has now been completed. As noted in a support document updated today, users who previously relied on iCloud Documents and Data for syncing files across devices will need to turn iCloud Drive on in order to see their files.iCloud Documents and...
Read Full Article63 comments