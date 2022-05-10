Apple Discontinues iPod Touch

Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the ‌iPod touch‌ because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup.



The ‌iPod touch‌ is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May 2019, three years ago. In a statement, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said that the "spirit of the iPod lives on" in other Apple products.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry -- it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio -- there's no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."

Apple introduced the first iPod 21 years ago in October 2001, and at the time, it was a revolutionary music device that put thousands of songs in the pockets of Apple fans. Apple introduced many iterations of the iPod, including the iPod Shuffle, the iPod nano, and the ‌iPod touch‌, but all have since been phased out and discontinued.

The ‌iPod touch‌ will still be available for purchase through Apple's website, Apple retail stores, and through Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.

The seventh-generation ‌iPod touch‌ is priced starting at $199 and it features a 4-inch display with thick bezels, a standard Home button with no biometric unlocking mechanism, and an A10 Fusion chip. It is available in Pink, (PRODUCT)RED, Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and Blue.