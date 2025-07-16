Google to Unveil New Pixel 10 Smartphones on August 20
Google plans to unveil its latest Pixel smartphones at an event that will take place on Wednesday, August 20. Google's new devices will be introduced just a few weeks before we're expecting Apple to unveil its latest iPhone models.
Google's lineup is expected to feature the company's latest foldable smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. There will also be a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, for a four-device smartphone lineup.
Rumors suggest that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold won't be as thin and light as Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold7, but Google might be first to improved weatherproofing for a foldable smartphone. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which would make it superior to the Z Fold7's IP48 water and dust resistance.
Few other changes are expected, but the display will increase in size a bit, and it might be a little brighter. Google is also going to add a bigger battery for some modest battery life improvements.
The new Google foldable will have a faster 3-nanometer Tensor G5 chip, as will the rest of the Pixel 10 smartphones that are in development. The G5 will be manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung, which should bring notable improvements over last year's G4. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL aren't going to see major design or size changes, and they'll be similar to last year's Pixel lineup. Google is also expected to unveil new AI features, specifically AI photo editing options.
Google's Pixel 10 devices will compete with Apple's iPhone 17 models, though Apple won't have a foldable device until next year at the earliest.
