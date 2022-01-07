AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Later This Year As Suppliers Reportedly Prepare Shipments

The second-generation AirPods Pro has widely been reported to launch in the second half of this year. In preparation for its launch, Apple's suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new high-end AirPods, according to a new report from DigiTimes.



The new second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ is widely expected to feature a new design, improved audio, the ability to playback Apple Music lossless audio, and more. The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ is scheduled to launch this year, specifically, in the second half of 2022. Ahead of its launch, today's report said that suppliers are beginning to prepare for shipments of the new wireless earphones.

The latest information about the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently reported the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ would feature a redesigned charging case that can emit an audible noise for use with Find My. With ‌Find My‌ integration, only AirPods themselves are made audible when pinged by a user. With the new ‌AirPods Pro‌, the case will have a speaker, allowing for a louder noise, making it easier to find.



MacRumors had previously received pictures depicting what a tipster claimed to be the case for the upcoming ‌AirPods Pro‌. Those pictures show speaker holes and possible accessory attachments in the case itself. MacRumors cannot verify the accuracy of the images, but they do fall in line with new information shared by credible analyst ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌.

Alongside a new case, the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ will also support playback of lossless ‌Apple Music‌ audio. Due to limitations in Bluetooth bandwidth, none of Apple's AirPods models can playback lossless audio from ‌Apple Music‌. In a recent interview, an executive for the company admitted that the limitations of Bluetooth is hindering the potential of the AirPods experience and said the team wants "more bandwidth" than what Bluetooth can provide.

To catch up on everything we expect from the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide.