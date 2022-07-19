Apple Pay Promoted as More Secure Than Credit Cards in Three New Ads

by

Apple today shared three new ads highlighting the security benefits of Apple Pay on the iPhone compared to physical credit cards.

Apple Pay Feature
The short ads emphasize that physical credit cards can be stolen, used by anyone, and leave your card number exposed to other people. The message behind the ads is that all of these security risks with using credit cards can be avoided by using Apple Pay.

Apple shared the videos on its YouTube channel in the U.K. — the videos have yet to be uploaded in the U.S. or other countries.




Apple Pay is at the center of a new class action lawsuit filed against Apple in California this week. The complaint alleges that Apple violates U.S. antitrust law by blocking rivals from accessing NFC technology on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, thereby preventing availability of competing tap-to-pay payment services on its devices.

Related Roundup: Apple Pay
Tag: Apple Ads
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Top Rated Comments

BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
2 hours ago at 06:19 am
Apple Pay is so secure that even competitors wanting to implement their own touchless payments on the same phone aren't allowed.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RalfTheDog Avatar
RalfTheDog
2 hours ago at 06:24 am
If you let other developers play with NFC on your device, that makes it much easier to compromise NFC transactions on your device. NFC belongs in the secure enclave.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GermanSuplex Avatar
GermanSuplex
2 hours ago at 06:29 am
Apple came up with a great way for storing cards and making contactless payments on their device. I understand the want for other payment methods, but not the legal requirement. If Apple is to open up its hardware and software, it should come from public pressure from customers and consumers, not the law. Just my opinion.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PinkyMacGodess Avatar
PinkyMacGodess
2 hours ago at 06:34 am
My wife's credit card has been 'stolen' several times. Once, three times in one month! Mine was 'stolen' on a trip to Florida years ago. It was apparently 'payment' for complaining about the Hertz rental booth giving me 'the swamp mobile' that smelled like it spent the previous week submerged in a local swamp. It was hideous. I couldn't barely drive it back to return it it stunk so bad.

So I went, apparently, on a bender at the local Kids 'R Us, and someone benefited immensely... %400+ dollars of baby accessories.

I love Apple Pay. It's easier, quicker, and works like Pay Pal, shielding my cards...
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macinct Avatar
macinct
2 hours ago at 06:40 am
I love Apple Pay as well. I just wish it was available to use at more establishments that I frequent like gas stations, restaurants, etc.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
genovelle Avatar
genovelle
2 hours ago at 06:43 am

I love Apple Pay as well. I just wish it was available to use at more establishments that I frequent like gas stations, restaurants, etc.
I use it pretty much everywhere. Even in places only promoting GPay.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Hands-On With the M2 MacBook Air: All Your Questions Answered

Friday July 15, 2022 2:22 pm PDT by
Happy MacBook Air launch day! Today is the official debut date of the new M2 MacBook Air, which features the first major redesign to the MacBook Air in a decade. We picked up one of the new M2 MacBook Air machines and decided to do a hands-on video where we answer questions from MacRumors readers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The M2 MacBook Air no longer has a...
Read Full Article241 comments
mac pro mini feature

M2 'Extreme' Chip Headed to New Mac Pro for Blazing Fast Performance

Monday July 18, 2022 2:21 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new Mac Pro with an M2 "Extreme" chip, according to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Mac Pro is one of the last Intel-based Mac models still on sale, and a version with Apple silicon has been now anticipated for over two years. At its "Peek Performance" event earlier this year, Apple even teased the launch of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, saying "that's...
Read Full Article
top stories 16jul2022

Top Stories: iOS 16 Public Beta, M2 MacBook Air Launch, and More

Saturday July 16, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
If you've been waiting since last month for a chance to try out iOS 16 and all of Apple's other upcoming operating system updates without needing a developer account, now's your chance, as Apple has launched public betas for all of the updates. This week also saw the launch of the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, the official end to the working relationship between Apple and Jony Ive, and a couple ...
Read Full Article16 comments
Apple TV HD Siri Remote Without Menu Ring

Apple TV HD With Original Siri Remote is Now Vintage

Sunday July 17, 2022 12:47 pm PDT by
Apple this week added the Apple TV HD with the original Siri Remote to its vintage products list. The device became vintage on June 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, but the public-facing list was only updated recently. When the Apple TV HD was first released in 2015, it came with a first-generation Siri Remote without a white ring around the Menu button — only units ...
Read Full Article127 comments