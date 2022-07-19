Apple Pay Promoted as More Secure Than Credit Cards in Three New Ads
Apple today shared three new ads highlighting the security benefits of Apple Pay on the iPhone compared to physical credit cards.
The short ads emphasize that physical credit cards can be stolen, used by anyone, and leave your card number exposed to other people. The message behind the ads is that all of these security risks with using credit cards can be avoided by using Apple Pay.
Apple shared the videos on its YouTube channel in the U.K. — the videos have yet to be uploaded in the U.S. or other countries.
Apple Pay is at the center of a new class action lawsuit
filed against Apple in California this week. The complaint alleges that Apple violates U.S. antitrust law by blocking rivals from accessing NFC technology on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, thereby preventing availability of competing tap-to-pay payment services on its devices.
Popular Stories
Happy MacBook Air launch day! Today is the official debut date of the new M2 MacBook Air, which features the first major redesign to the MacBook Air in a decade. We picked up one of the new M2 MacBook Air machines and decided to do a hands-on video where we answer questions from MacRumors readers.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The M2 MacBook Air no longer has a...
Apple is working on a new Mac Pro with an M2 "Extreme" chip, according to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The Mac Pro is one of the last Intel-based Mac models still on sale, and a version with Apple silicon has been now anticipated for over two years. At its "Peek Performance" event earlier this year, Apple even teased the launch of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, saying "that's...
If you've been waiting since last month for a chance to try out iOS 16 and all of Apple's other upcoming operating system updates without needing a developer account, now's your chance, as Apple has launched public betas for all of the updates.
This week also saw the launch of the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, the official end to the working relationship between Apple and Jony Ive, and a couple ...
Apple this week added the Apple TV HD with the original Siri Remote to its vintage products list. The device became vintage on June 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, but the public-facing list was only updated recently.
When the Apple TV HD was first released in 2015, it came with a first-generation Siri Remote without a white ring around the Menu button — only units ...
Top Rated Comments
So I went, apparently, on a bender at the local Kids 'R Us, and someone benefited immensely... %400+ dollars of baby accessories.
I love Apple Pay. It's easier, quicker, and works like Pay Pal, shielding my cards...