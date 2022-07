Apple Pay Promoted as More Secure Than Credit Cards in Three New Ads

Apple today shared three new ads highlighting the security benefits of Apple Pay on the iPhone compared to physical credit cards.



The short ads emphasize that physical credit cards can be stolen, used by anyone, and leave your card number exposed to other people. The message behind the ads is that all of these security risks with using credit cards can be avoided by using Apple Pay.

Apple shared the videos on its YouTube channel in the U.K. — the videos have yet to be uploaded in the U.S. or other countries.

Apple Pay is at the center of a new class action lawsuit filed against Apple in California this week. The complaint alleges that Apple violates U.S. antitrust law by blocking rivals from accessing NFC technology on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, thereby preventing availability of competing tap-to-pay payment services on its devices.