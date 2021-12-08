Rumored Apple Watch Lineup for 2022 to Include Three New Models
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has today thrown his weight behind rumors that Apple is planning to launch three new Apple Watch models in 2022.
In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Kuo said that the 2022 Apple Watch lineup will include the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "extreme sports" version:
The new Apple Watch in 2H22 includes Apple Watch 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and the extreme sports version. Luxshare-ICT is the NPI supplier for Apple Watch 8 and the extreme sports versions.
Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman similarly said that Apple is planning to launch the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE model, and a "rugged" model for sports. While Gurman has repeatedly discussed Apple's work on an Apple Watch "with a rugged casing" aimed at athletes, hikers, and other use cases involving extreme conditions, Kuo's latest note is the first acknowledgement of the "rugged" Apple Watch model outside Bloomberg, potentially adding credibility to the rumor.
Little is known about the next-generation Apple Watch SE, but the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature new health monitoring capabilities, such as blood glucose monitoring. All three Apple Watch models will launch in the second half of 2022, according to Kuo.
Kuo's note also revealed information about the next two iPhone SE models, the second-generation AirPods Pro, and the first two generations of Apple's mixed reality headset.
