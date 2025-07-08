Apple Announces Jeff Williams Stepping Down as COO Later This Month

Apple today announced a major executive shakeup: Jeff Williams will be stepping down as COO of the company later this month, and he will be succeeded by Sabih Khan, who has served as Apple's Senior Vice President of Operations since 2019.



Since being promoted to COO in 2015, Williams has overseen Apple's entire worldwide operations, as well as customer service and support. He has also led Apple Watch engineering and health initiatives, and he took over Apple's design team in 2023.

Williams will remain at Apple in a transitionary role until he fully retires from the company towards the end of this year. He will continue reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook and overseeing Apple's design team and Apple Watch engineering until he retires, at which point the design team will report directly to Cook.

Cook shared a heartfelt message about Williams, who has worked at Apple since 1998:

Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn't be what it is without him. He's helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple's health strategy; and led our world class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication. I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship. Jeff's true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he's created and, while he'll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands.

Williams shared his own heartfelt farewell message:

I have a deep love for Apple. Working with all of the amazing people at this company has been a privilege of a lifetime, and I can't thank Tim enough for the opportunity, his inspirational leadership, and our friendship over the years. June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry. Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years and I think he's the most talented operations executive on the planet. I have tremendous confidence in Apple's future under his leadership in this role.

Apple said Khan will gradually transition into the role of COO starting later this month, as part of a "long-planned succession." For the past six years, he has been in charge of Apple's global supply chain, overseeing everything from manufacturing to logistics.

Cook expressed confidence in Khan, who has worked at Apple for more than 30 years:

Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain. While overseeing Apple's supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple's manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges. He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple's carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer.

We wish Williams all the best in retirement.