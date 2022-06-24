Apple Music Student Plan Pricing Increases by 20% in US, UK, and Canada
Pricing for the Apple Music Student Plan has increased in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
The price changes, first spotted by Michael Burkhardt on Twitter (via 9to5Mac), increase the Apple Music Student Plan from $4.99 to $5.99 per month in the United States and Canada, and from £4.99 to £5.99 in the United Kingdom. The changes cut what was previously a 50 percent discount on the $9.99 and £9.99 monthly cost to just 40 percent.
Archived webpages indicate that the change occurred within the past 48 hours. Last month, Apple increased the price of the Apple Music Student Plan in a large number of countries, including Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Indonesia, Israel, and Kenya. Apple informed affected subscribers via email in these countries, but it seems to have not yet informed customers about the latest price change in the U.S., UK, and Canada.
Top Rated Comments
Spotify is still using heavy lossy compressed music files.
at least that is the case for wifi providers