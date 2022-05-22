Apple Increases Apple Music Subscription Price for Students in Several Countries
Apple has silently increased the price of its Apple Music subscription for college students in several countries, with the company emailing students informing them their subscription would be slightly increasing in price moving forward.
The price change is not widespread and, based on MacRumors' findings, will impact Apple Music student subscribers in but not limited to Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Indonesia, Israel, and Kenya.
"Thank you for subscribing to Apple Music. We wanted to let you know about an upcoming change to this subscription," reads an email from Apple to Apple Music student subscribers. "Apple is raising the price of this subscription from USD 1.49 per month to USD 1.99 per month," an email from Apple read to a customer in South Africa.
Apple offers students a discounted price of Apple Music compared to the company's regular individual plan. In the United States, Apple Music is offered for $4.99 per month for college students, compared to the standard $9.99 per month offer. Customers can also get Apple Music bundled with Apple One, which offers several Apple services starting at $14.95 per month.
