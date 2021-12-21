Artistic Renders Offers Best Look Yet At Apple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset

As 2022 is shaping up to finally be the year Apple announces its long-awaited and rumored AR/VR headset, a new set of artistic renders have offered us our best look yet at what Apple's first headset will look like, based on credible reports citing sources from within the company.



The renders, created by concept maker Ian Zelbo, are based on details provided in a report from The Information about what Apple's AR/VR headset will look like. That report cited several internal images of a "late-stage prototype" of Apple's headset. Per that information, depicted below, the headset will feature a headband that's reminiscent of an Apple Watch band, with soft inner mesh that rests against a wearer's face.



Not all heads are the same size, and the headband will presumably be adjustable. It'll remain entirely black on the front of the headset, offering a sleek and more elegant look. There will also be a Side Button on the left and top side of the headset, but its purpose remains unknown.

Apple's first headset, which Zelbo calls "Apple View," though it remains officially unnamed, is expected to be a niche and expensive product aimed at serving as only an entry for Apple into the AR and VR industry. Apple is working on two AR and VR projects, with the headset expected to debut next year and a sleeker pair of augmented reality glasses in 2023 or later. You can check out full 8K resolution photos of Zelbo's on his website.