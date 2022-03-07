Alleged 'Mac Studio' Renders Surface Ahead of Tomorrow's 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced.



The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the ‌Mac mini‌, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall compared to the ‌Mac mini‌ at 1.4 inches.

The Mac Studio, according to the renders, will feature an LED light on the front and a thermal design on the bottom for heat. The renders do not include details on the types of ports on the Mac Studio, although Miani says in an accompanying post on AppleTrack it will feature a "wide array of IO" with more USB-C ports than the current M1 ‌Mac mini‌, which only includes two ports.

Other specifications, including what chips the machine will run, are also not included in the newly leaked information, but Miani says Apple will "unequivocally" announce the Mac Studio during its event tomorrow.



Last week, 9to5Mac reported on the existence of the "Mac Studio," describing it as a hybrid between Apple's highest-end Mac, the Mac Pro, and the Mac mini. The publication believes the "Mac Studio" will be the smaller ‌Mac Pro‌ previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. There are reportedly two different versions of the Mac Studio in development, one with the M1 Pro chip, and another with an even more powerful Apple silicon processor.

Apple is likely to announce at least one new Mac during its event on Tuesday, March 8. Rumors have suggested a new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro are the most likely, but Apple is also working on a redesigned MacBook Air and a new iMac . For his part, Miani says he does not expect any Mac notebooks to be introduced at tomorrow's event.

For a full rundown of everything we expect Apple to announce tomorrow, be sure to check out our guide.