Alleged 'Mac Studio' Renders Surface Ahead of Tomorrow's 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

by

Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced.

mac studio renders Large
The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the ‌Mac mini‌, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall compared to the ‌Mac mini‌ at 1.4 inches.

The Mac Studio, according to the renders, will feature an LED light on the front and a thermal design on the bottom for heat. The renders do not include details on the types of ports on the Mac Studio, although Miani says in an accompanying post on AppleTrack it will feature a "wide array of IO" with more USB-C ports than the current M1 ‌Mac mini‌, which only includes two ports.

Other specifications, including what chips the machine will run, are also not included in the newly leaked information, but Miani says Apple will "unequivocally" announce the Mac Studio during its event tomorrow.

mac studio mac mini compare
Last week, 9to5Mac reported on the existence of the "Mac Studio," describing it as a hybrid between Apple's highest-end Mac, the Mac Pro, and the Mac mini. The publication believes the "Mac Studio" will be the smaller ‌Mac Pro‌ previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. There are reportedly two different versions of the Mac Studio in development, one with the M1 Pro chip, and another with an even more powerful Apple silicon processor.


Apple is likely to announce at least one new Mac during its event on Tuesday, March 8. Rumors have suggested a new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro are the most likely, but Apple is also working on a redesigned MacBook Air and a new iMac. For his part, Miani says he does not expect any Mac notebooks to be introduced at tomorrow's event.

For a full rundown of everything we expect Apple to announce tomorrow, be sure to check out our guide.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Tag: 2022 Mac Pro Guide
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Mac Pro

Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
37 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Reminds me of the original Mac mini.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iAFC Avatar
iAFC
30 minutes ago at 07:16 am

Holy smokes, this thing is massive and thick.
That's what she said
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thingstoponder Avatar
thingstoponder
27 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Sick of these fake renders by YouTubers who are always wrong.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
incoherent_1 Avatar
incoherent_1
36 minutes ago at 07:10 am
Please please please have user-expandable memory & storage.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrisdazzo Avatar
chrisdazzo
30 minutes ago at 07:16 am
But why is it so thick? Doesn't make sense unless there are a hundred ports and the parts are user-replaceable, which brings this into Mac Pro territory, which then sorta negates the mid-level desktop proposition and pricing...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
35 minutes ago at 07:11 am

Please please please have user-expandable memory & storage.
I would not hold your breath on that one.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Peek Performance Feature

Four Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now – New Models Are Imminent

Saturday March 5, 2022 7:00 am PST by
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch. Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Read Full Article
5

Camera Comparison: Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max

Thursday March 3, 2022 11:47 am PST by
Samsung in February introduced its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We picked up one of the new Samsung devices, and thought we'd compare it to Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to see how the two premium phones compare to one another when it comes to camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Galaxy S22...
Read Full Article144 comments
iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature

Last-Minute 5G iPhone SE Details Leaked By Reliable Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Friday March 4, 2022 5:19 am PST by
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared six "predictions" for the third-generation iPhone SE, providing several new insights into details about the device. Repeating information from previous rumors, Kuo claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will feature the same design as the current model, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity, but there are several new details. Some ...
Read Full Article121 comments
mac pro mini feature

Apple Developing 'Mac Studio,' Described as a Mac Mini and Mac Pro Hybrid

Friday March 4, 2022 9:19 am PST by
Apple is working on a "Mac Studio" device that seems to be a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, according to a report from 9to5Mac that cites an unspecified source with knowledge of Apple's plans. The device is "in addition" to the rumored Mac mini and Mac Pro, but primarily based on the Mac mini. It will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development....
Read Full Article372 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Top Stories: 'Peek Performance' Apple Event Preview

Saturday March 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Read Full Article15 comments
m2 feature purple

Evidence of M2 Apple Silicon Chip Spotted Ahead of Apple Event on Tuesday

Sunday March 6, 2022 6:39 am PST by
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Read Full Article91 comments
iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature

Apple Event Announced for March 8: 'Peek Performance'

Wednesday March 2, 2022 9:03 am PST by
Apple today announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to...
Read Full Article356 comments
march 2022 event nope

Here's What Not to Expect at Tomorrow's 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Thursday March 3, 2022 11:06 am PST by
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, March 8, under the tagline "Peek Performance," where it is expected to announce a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and at least one new Mac. Apple is thought to have a busy year of product announcements in store for 2022, including multiple new Macs, at least three new Apple Watches, new iPhones, and more. Next week's event is the...
Read Full Article92 comments