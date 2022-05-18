MacBook Pro Supplier Considering Relocating Factory to Increase Production

Apple supplier Quanta Computer is considering the feasibility of relocating its MacBook Pro production to its factory in Chongqing, China, as output at its Shanghai plant remains constrained by lockdown restrictions, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.



The move could gradually boost the availability of MacBook Pro models and shorten the extended delivery times that Apple customers have been experiencing in recent weeks, but staffing and logistical issues could hinder progress.

In a tweet last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Quanta is the sole supplier of high-end MacBook Pro models, which are facing significant supply constraints. In the United States, for instance, all 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations are currently estimated for delivery in mid-July to early August on Apple's online store.

On an earnings call last month, Apple said supply constraints caused by COVID-related disruptions and industrywide silicon shortages were impacting the company's ability to meet customer demand for its products. Apple said it expected the constraints to have a $4 billion to $8 billion impact on the company's June quarter revenue.

Apple's latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models launched in October 2021, with key new features including M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the return of several built-in ports, and a ProMotion display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.