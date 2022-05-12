MacBook Pro Assemblers in China Unlikely to Return to Pre-Lockdown Production Levels Before July

Apple's MacBook Pro assemblers in China are unlikely to return to pre-lockdown production levels until July because of insufficient manpower and logistical problems, based on the latest industry report.



Notebook manufacturers in major cities in eastern China have been resuming operations following the recent gradual easing of lockdowns, but those in Shanghai are currently only operating at 10-20% capacity, according to supply chain sources cited by DigiTimes.

Shanghai is the base of operations for Quanta Computers, Apple's sole supplier of high-end MacBook Pros, which have seen delivery times increase by three to five weeks since the China lockdowns. Some MacBook Pro configurations currently are not available for delivery until late June running into early July.

According to the report, Shanghai plants are still feeling the brunt of restrictions since only assembly workers and those who live in dormitories are allowed to return to work.

Meanwhile, many products are said to be trapped on container ships waiting to enter ports, and until these products are received by retail and shipped to customers, large-scale pull-ins at production facilities are on hold. The slow restoration of operations has also reportedly resulted in component pull-in strength being far below expectations.

We have heard from several MacRumors readers who were waiting on MacBook Pro models ordered in March and April and who have now had their shipments significantly delayed because of Apple's supply issues, which are expected to impact Apple's product sales in the third quarter of 2022.

Apple has already admitted that lockdown disruptions in China and silicon shortages will continue to make it difficult to make enough product to satisfy strong consumer demand, and this will ultimately affect Apple's June quarter revenue.