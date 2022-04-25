Gurman: Standard iPhone 14 to Miss Out on 48MP Camera and A16 Chip, Satellite Connectivity Features Could Launch This Year

The iPhone 14 models will deviate further from the iPhone 14 Pro models with different chips and Wide cameras, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman supported a range of rumors about the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup and affirmed that Apple is still working on satellite connectivity features. Gurman outlined how Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models in the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. The new 48-megapixel Wide camera will be exclusive to the Pro models, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain a 12-megapixel Wide camera like the iPhone 13 lineup.

As first suggested by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, The non-Pro ‌iPhone‌ models "are likely to stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it," while the Pro models will feature Apple's new A16 chip. Gurman added that beyond an attempt to differentiate the Pro models, the global chip shortage may have contributed to this decision.

Gurman added that he expects the new "‌iPhone 14‌ Max," which will bring a 6.7-inch display to the non-Pro ‌iPhone 14‌ models, to be available for at least $200 less than the only current 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ option, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Gurman also reiterated other rumors that the ‌iPhone 14‌ models will share a very similar design to the iPhone 12 and ‌iPhone 13‌ models, adding "a new notch on the Pro models," comprising a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and a circular cutout for the camera, and "larger camera bumps to fit in new sensors."

Moreover, Gurman claimed that Apple is still working on bringing satellite connectivity features to the ‌iPhone‌. Apple purportedly intended to introduce the feature with the iPhone 13 models, but the new functionality could be ready this year for the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. The satellite connectivity features are designed to report emergencies and send short texts to emergency contacts when no cellular service is available.

The rumor is said to be supported by satellite company Globalstar Inc. reaching an agreement to buy 17 satellites to support "continuous satellite services" for a "potential" unnamed client that had paid it hundreds of millions of dollars. Gurman recently reported that the Apple Watch is also set to get satellite connectivity features in 2022 or 2023.