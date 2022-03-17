Alleged iPhone 14 CAD Renders Reveal Virtually No Design Changes With Same Notch and Rear Camera Design

Following basic iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders surfacing online yesterday, new images today alleged to be renders for the lower-end iPhone 14 models have been leaked, showing the same iPhone 13 notch and rear camera design.



The renders, shared by MySmartPrice, obtained through an "industry insider," depict a very similar design for the assumed two lower-end models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌.

Apple made small design changes to the ‌iPhone 13‌ compared to the iPhone 12, with the main change being a new camera layout. The updated diagonal camera layout from the ‌iPhone 13‌ will carry over to the ‌iPhone 14‌ with no changes, according to the CAD files. MySmartPrice notes, however, that the camera on the back seems to "have received a minor refresh and seems to have a thicker frame of glass surrounding the housing."

Regarding the notch, Apple did make it smaller by shrinking it in size but increasing it in height on the ‌iPhone 13‌ compared to the ‌iPhone 12‌. Apple is planning to stick with the same notch on the base ‌iPhone 14‌ models, according to the renders, which show no noticeable difference in size or design.

Apple is reportedly planning to announce four new ‌iPhone 14‌ models this coming fall, including two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch sizes. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, possible names for the two lower-end models, will keep the same notch and overall design as the current ‌iPhone 13‌. The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will receive a more noticeable design change - removing the notch.

For the first time on its flagship iPhone since the introduction of the ‌iPhone‌ X in 2017, Apple is planning to do away with the notch on the high-end ‌iPhone 14‌ models. While the display will not be completely free of intrusions as some customers may hope, it will feature a pill-shaped and circular cutout at the top of the display that takes up less space than a notch.

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ display layout

Rumors and leaks point to Apple wanting to further differentiate its "Pro" iPhones from its lower-end models. Today's renders for the ‌iPhone 14‌ reveal very few design changes compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌. In addition, the iPhone 14 may even feature the same A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 . As with every year, Apple can be expected to improve the cameras on this year's new ‌iPhone‌, so it remains to be seen what exactly Apple plans to change with the ‌iPhone 14‌ compared to the current base model iPhones.

For a rundown of everything we know about the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, see our roundup.