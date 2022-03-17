Alleged iPhone 14 CAD Renders Reveal Virtually No Design Changes With Same Notch and Rear Camera Design

by

Following basic iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders surfacing online yesterday, new images today alleged to be renders for the lower-end iPhone 14 models have been leaked, showing the same iPhone 13 notch and rear camera design.

iphone 14 cads mysmartprice
The renders, shared by MySmartPrice, obtained through an "industry insider," depict a very similar design for the assumed two lower-end models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌.

Apple made small design changes to the ‌iPhone 13‌ compared to the iPhone 12, with the main change being a new camera layout. The updated diagonal camera layout from the ‌iPhone 13‌ will carry over to the ‌iPhone 14‌ with no changes, according to the CAD files. MySmartPrice notes, however, that the camera on the back seems to "have received a minor refresh and seems to have a thicker frame of glass surrounding the housing."

Regarding the notch, Apple did make it smaller by shrinking it in size but increasing it in height on the ‌iPhone 13‌ compared to the ‌iPhone 12‌. Apple is planning to stick with the same notch on the base ‌iPhone 14‌ models, according to the renders, which show no noticeable difference in size or design.

Apple is reportedly planning to announce four new ‌iPhone 14‌ models this coming fall, including two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch sizes. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, possible names for the two lower-end models, will keep the same notch and overall design as the current ‌iPhone 13‌. The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will receive a more noticeable design change - removing the notch.

For the first time on its flagship iPhone since the introduction of the ‌iPhone‌ X in 2017, Apple is planning to do away with the notch on the high-end ‌iPhone 14‌ models. While the display will not be completely free of intrusions as some customers may hope, it will feature a pill-shaped and circular cutout at the top of the display that takes up less space than a notch.

iphone 14 pro display schematics

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ display layout

Rumors and leaks point to Apple wanting to further differentiate its "Pro" iPhones from its lower-end models. Today's renders for the ‌iPhone 14‌ reveal very few design changes compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌. In addition, the iPhone 14 may even feature the same A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13. As with every year, Apple can be expected to improve the cameras on this year's new ‌iPhone‌, so it remains to be seen what exactly Apple plans to change with the ‌iPhone 14‌ compared to the current base model iPhones.

For a rundown of everything we know about the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, see our roundup.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Tag: MySmartPrice

Top Rated Comments

Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
50 minutes ago at 02:40 am
It almost sounds like a 13S.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Berti10 Avatar
Berti10
33 minutes ago at 02:58 am
I can already hear them at the Keynote sayin‘ „the new notch is now 60% smaller, giving you a more …“ ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
22 minutes ago at 03:08 am

It almost sounds like a 13S.
No. A 13S indicates an improved internal. If Apple keeps the A15, this is literally just the same 13 renamed.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
22 minutes ago at 03:09 am

Honestly... what on earth would a Phone need anymore?
Sometimes, these yearly updates, are so forced.

I have an 11 Pro Max - does everything I need it to do - It's a phone.
Will probably update to 14 (not sure yet) or the next 15, as long as it works there's no reason to spend money.

I bet most of the people use the phone to talk, do social media and take pictures most of the time.
Of course there are those doing professional videos but even to this day, most of the consumers of those videos barely have a high resolution screen.

Wasn't it that Apple said the device shouldn't stand in the way of the user?- what more tech specs one needs in this context besides small tweaks.....
It’s been said many times, I don’t think the iPhone needs an annual update. I would say every 18 months is more than appropriate, because it’s matured so well over the years. If you look at Apple’s marketing, they really only taught the camera as the main selling point, as consumers just aren’t interested in features like Pro-Motion or OLED panels.

But given it is one of their main forms of revenue, it’s just something I don’t see them ever doing, especially when they’re probably already working on the 2023 iPhone, given the 2022 iPhone is probably been finalized at this point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DeLaSoul Avatar
DeLaSoul
49 minutes ago at 02:42 am
Put in the M1 chip, let it boot MacOS, give it a thunderbolt port and call it the new Mac Mini
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
James Godfrey Avatar
James Godfrey
49 minutes ago at 02:42 am
So same chip, same design, same screen, same button layout… just a slightly tweaked camera module… seems like a bit of a pointless release IMO… Apple must be really hoping that the lower end Max size is going to sell enough to warrant even releasing the base iPhone 14 line up.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

