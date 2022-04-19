Nomad Launches 65W Dual-Port GaN USB-C Power Adapter
Nomad, known for its range of accessories designed for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, today announced the launch of a dual-port 65W USB-C PD charger that uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology for a slim and light design.
This is Nomad's third GaN charger, and it is the company's most powerful with 65W maximum. When a single device is plugged in, the power adapter is able to charge at the full 65W, and when both ports are in use, the upper port outputs at 45W and the bottom port supplies 20W.
We were able to test out the charger ahead of its launch, and it has a simple, compact shape with collapsible prongs that make it ideal for travel. It works as expected, and is able to charge an M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, iPad, or iPhone at full speed, with a second port available for another device. It can dual charge an iPhone or iPad and a MacBook at the same time, though it is not powerful enough for Apple's 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
The charger is ideal for Apple products but it also works with Nomad's Base One and Base One Max MagSafe chargers.
The 65W AC Adapter can be purchased from the Nomad website starting today for $69.95.
Popular Stories
We're less than two months out from WWDC, and Apple-related rumors are surfacing with increasing frequency. The latest batch includes an overview of upcoming Macs based on the next-generation M2 chip family, plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 and future models, what might be Apple's first USB charger with multiple ports, and a few software details about iOS 16.
Other news this week included...
A photo claiming to show molds of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series models has appeared online, offering another preview of the relative sizes of the rumored devices.
It's worth bearing in mind that the molds shown in the image sourced from Weibo have likely been made for use in the production of third-party iPhone cases rather than actual handsets. Still, they do appear to line up with...
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now less than two months away. In line with previous years, Apple is likely to introduce major updates to all of its operating systems, including watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and tvOS 16, bringing new functionality and a more refined experience to existing devices.
Subscribe to ...
Apple chipmaking partner TSMC says it will be ready to move its 3nm chip process to volume production in the second half of this year, putting it on track to supply Apple with the next-generation technology in 2023 (via DigiTimes).
"We expect the ramp of N3 to be driven by both HPC [high performance computing] and smartphone applications," said Wei during an April 14 earnings conference call....
Apple is internally testing several variants of the next-generation M2 chip and the updated Macs that will be equipped with them, reports Bloomberg, citing developer logs. There are "at least" nine new Macs in development that use four different M2 chips that are successors to the current M1 chips.
Apple is working on devices with standard M2 chips, the M2 Pro, the M2 Max, and a successor to ...
Apple's entire current AirPods lineup is seeing notable low prices on Amazon, with up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods 2
Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This...