Nomad in March launched its first official MagSafe wireless charger, the Base One, which was limited to charging just an iPhone. Today, Nomad is launching its second MagSafe wireless charger, the dual Base One Max, which is able to charge a ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone‌ and an Apple Watch at the same time.

nomad base one max
The Base One Max is similar in design to the Base One, featuring a platform with a flat ‌MagSafe‌ charger on the right and a matching upright Apple Watch charging puck next to it on the left. Like the Base One, it comes in silver and white, or carbide, a black color.

nomad design empty
Design wise, it looks like Nomad attached a Base One charger to an Apple Watch charging base. The ‌MagSafe‌ charging spot is glossy like the Base One, and there is a seam separating the ‌MagSafe‌ charger from the Apple Watch charger, which is not made from the same glossy material and is instead a matte, soft touch material.

I'm not sure why Nomad chose this design, but I think I'd prefer it if had a more uniform look, because as is, it appears to be two mismatched pieces stuck together. It's not a bad aesthetic though, and it still looks quite attractive on a desk. I have the silver version, and it has an Apple-like appeal to it.

nomad back
The Base One Max is heavy at two pounds and the magnetic attachment is strong, so removing your ‌iPhone‌ from the base still takes a bit of a twist motion and you can't just pull it up directly even with the weight of the stand. The ‌MagSafe‌ charger is the same as Apple's own ‌MagSafe‌ charger and it works identically.

nomad bottom
It charges a MagSafe-compatible ‌iPhone‌ at 15W (12W for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini), and I experienced the same general charging speeds that I got with Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger in my testing. You can use the Base One Max with non-MagSafe iPhones, but you won't get the benefit of the magnetic attachment and the charging will be limited to 7.5W.

Though the Series 7 Apple Watches support fast charging, the Nomad Base One Max is a standard Apple Watch charging puck that does not support the faster charging speeds.

nomad with devices
Nomad includes a USB-C cable with the Base One Max, which does charge over USB-C unlike some other chargers that have a proprietary connector, but the power adapter is not included. You will need to supply your own 30W+ power adapter, which is an extra expense.

Bottom Line

At $150 for a dual charging device, the Base One Max is a better deal than the Base One, but it still has a premium price tag that I find to be too high for what it's providing.

It's attractive, high-quality, and looks nice on a desk, but it's missing the third charging spot that some other multi-device chargers at that price point have, and it also does not come with a charging brick, so you need to spend additional money to provide your own.

The Base One Max will appeal to those who don't mind shelling out for the design and the quality, but it may not have the broad appeal of more affordable ‌MagSafe‌ charging solutions.

How to Buy

The Base One Max can be ordered from the Nomad website for $149.95.

Tag: Nomad

Top Rated Comments

roar08 Avatar
roar08
35 minutes ago at 09:11 am
To me, overpriced and ugly. Even if it were less expensive I wouldn't put this on my desk.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
doboy Avatar
doboy
33 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Meh, waste of money. Better options out there.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
willzyx Avatar
willzyx
29 minutes ago at 09:16 am
For $150, you can get Belkin's wireless chargers that will charge your phone, watch AND your airpods.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UnseenLlama Avatar
UnseenLlama
30 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Not supporting faster Apple Watch Series 7 charging speed is a crime...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
26 minutes ago at 09:19 am
More expensive than the MagSafe Duo Charger and isn't portable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UnseenLlama Avatar
UnseenLlama
25 minutes ago at 09:20 am

For $150, you can get Belkin's wireless chargers that will charge your phone, watch AND your airpods.
AND...you get a charger! There are so many things wrong with this product.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories 9 apr 2022

Top Stories: WWDC Announced, iOS 15.5 Beta, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 9, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It took until April to get official word, but we finally have a few details on the 2022 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers, and we can expect to see lots of software announcements and perhaps a few hardware ones too, if we're lucky. Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system betas...
Read Full Article22 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: iOS 16 to Feature 'Significant' Improvements to Notifications, New Health-Tracking Features, But No Major Redesign

Sunday April 10, 2022 5:55 am PDT by
iOS 16, codenamed "Sydney" and set to be previewed at WWDC in June, will feature "significant" improvements to notifications and new health-tracking features but will not a feature major redesign of iOS, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that he is not expecting a major redesign of iOS but that instead, the next version of iOS will include...
Read Full Article285 comments
studio display update issues

Some Studio Display Owners Reporting Issues Updating Display to Latest iOS Firmware

Sunday April 10, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Some owners of the new Studio Display are facing issues when attempting to update Apple's newest monitor to its latest firmware, causing some customers to be told by Apple Support to bring in their display for repair at an Apple Store or authorized repair center. A growing thread on the Apple Support forum (1, 2) includes owners of the Studio Display reporting that as they try to update the...
Read Full Article211 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Says iOS Picture-in-Picture Coming to All Users 'in a Matter of Days' [Updated]

Monday April 11, 2022 4:29 am PDT by
Following a lengthy testing period, YouTube's picture-in-picture support for iOS will begin rolling out in the next few days, allowing all users, including non-premium and premium subscribers, to close the YouTube app and continue watching their video in a small pop-up window. Google in June announced that picture-in-picture support would be rolling out to both premium and non-paying YouTube ...
Read Full Article132 comments
maxresdefault

8 Useful Apple Shortcuts You Should Check Out

Friday April 8, 2022 1:02 pm PDT by
Every year we like to take a fresh look at the different shortcut options that are available to use with the Shortcuts app on iOS devices and Mac, just to see what's new. We've found several useful shortcut options and rounded them up for MacRumors readers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Internet Radio Search - Internet Radio Search is designed to allow you to ...
Read Full Article49 comments
30w power adapter apple

Unreleased 35W Dual Port USB-C Charger Leaked in Apple Doc

Friday April 8, 2022 11:58 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger. Apple's current 30W power adapter As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be...
Read Full Article122 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.5 Beta 1: Apple Classical References, Apple Pay Cash Updates and More

Tuesday April 5, 2022 11:49 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below. Apple Classical References There are references to the...
Read Full Article96 comments