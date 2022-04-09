Top Stories: WWDC Announced, iOS 15.5 Beta, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

It took until April to get official word, but we finally have a few details on the 2022 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers, and we can expect to see lots of software announcements and perhaps a few hardware ones too, if we're lucky.



Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system betas with iOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, and more, as well as some fresh rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro Max and AirPods Pro 2, so read on for details on these stories and more!



Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2022: June 6-10

Apple this week announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is returning June 6 through June 10. For the third consecutive year, the event will take place in an online format, but a limited number of developers will be able to apply to attend an in-person viewing party for the Keynote and State of the Union videos at Apple Park.



As usual, expect Apple to unveil its latest software platforms, including iOS 16 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16 for the iPad, macOS 13 for the Mac, watchOS 9 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 16 for the Apple TV. Hardware announcements sometimes occur at WWDC too, with rumors suggesting that a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon may be previewed this year.



Apple Releases First iOS 15.5 Beta: Here's Everything New

Apple finally seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers and public beta testers this week. As usual, a handful of new features and changes have been discovered.



We've rounded up everything new in the first iOS 15.5 beta, including Apple Pay Cash tweaks, more Apple Classical app references, and more.

Apple also seeded the first betas of macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5.



iPhone 14 Pro Max Rumored to Feature 20% Thinner Display Bezels

While we are still around five months away from Apple unveiling its "iPhone 14" lineup, rumors are starting to ramp up about the devices.



The latest rumor suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 20% thinner bezels around the display, if leaked CAD drawings prove to be accurate. iPhone 14 Pro models are also rumored to feature a 48-megapixel main camera lens with a wider sensor.



Five Years Ago, Apple's Uncharacteristic Apology Set the Stage for the Mac's Renaissance

Five years ago, the Mac lineup was in a bad state. Over three years had passed since Apple had redesigned the Mac Pro with a sleek but constrained "trash can" enclosure, while the iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac mini had also gone years without updates.



Then came along Apple's uncharacteristic apology to pro Mac users, which set the stage for the Mac's renaissance over the past few years.



AirPods Pro 2 Expected to Launch in Second Half of 2022

Nearly two and a half years after Apple introduced the AirPods Pro, new ones may finally be on the horizon, if the latest rumor is to be believed.



Apple plans to release second-generation AirPods Pro in the second half of 2022, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Rumors suggest the new AirPods Pro could have a more compact design, motion sensors for fitness tracking, and many other new features.



Budget Phone Comparison: Apple's iPhone SE vs. Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G

Apple in March came out with the updated 2022 iPhone SE, a budget iPhone that's equipped with 5G. Samsung also recently came out with its own budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A53 5G, so in one of our latest videos, we compared the two to see how they measure up.



In short, the A53 5G is offering up a better feature set, but it can't match the iPhone SE in terms of lifespan and build quality.



