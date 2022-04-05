Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Monterey 12.4 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming three weeks after the release of macOS Monterey 12.3, which introduced support for Universal Control.
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.
According to Apple's release notes, Universal Control in the new iPadOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 updates is not compatible with machines running macOS 12.3 or iPadOS 15.4, so Apple suggests that as a workaround, users should update their Universal Control devices to the new betas.
We don't yet know if there are any other features in macOS Monterey 12.4, but if we find anything new after installing the software, we'll update this article.
[HEADING=2]Universal Control[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Universal Control in this release isn’t compatible with macOS 12.3 and iOS 15.4.
Workaround: Use Universal Control between macOS 12.4 beta and iOS 15.5. (91136128)
Safari Version 15.5 (17613.2.4.1.2)
System Firmware Version: 7459.120.39.111.1 2 (M1 based Macs)
Darwin Kernel Version 21.5.0: Mon Mar 28 19:53:15 PDT 2022; root:xnu-8020.120.43.111.1~1/RELEASE_ARM64_T8101 arm64
MacOS 12.3 RC
Safari Version 15.4 (17613.1.17.1.6)
System Firmware Version: 7459.101.2 (M1 based Macs)
Darwin Kernel Version 21.4.0: Mon Feb 21 20:36:53 PST 2022; root:xnu-8020.101.4~2/RELEASE_ARM64_T8101 arm64
Browserbench 2 on 12.4 beta is
M1 24" iMac = 284
M1 Max 16" MBP = 291