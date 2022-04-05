Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2022 Event Taking Place June 6-10

Apple today announced that its 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to take place from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10. As with the last several WWDC events, the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference will be held digitally with no in-person gathering.



Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, and thousands of developers and Apple employees attended, but in 2020, Apple introduced a free-for-everyone online event that will also be used in 2022.

"At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. "In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what's possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience."

There will be no cost associated with WWDC 2022, with all developers worldwide able to attend the virtual event. Apple plans to provide sessions and labs for developers to allow them to learn about the new features and software updates that will be introduced at the event, plus there will be a traditional Swift Student Challenge.

Apple says that this year's event will feature additional information sessions, more learning labs, more digital lounges to engage with attendees, and more localized content, with the aim of making WWDC22 "a truly global event." Though the event will be digital, Apple also plans to host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together. Space will be limited, and Apple will take applications.

Developer sessions and information will be available on the Apple Developer website or through the dedicated Apple Developer app. Students can submit their Swift Playground to the Swift Student Challenge starting today through April 25, and winners will receive an exclusive ‌WWDC 2022‌ prize. More information is available on the dedicated website for the challenge.

Apple is expected to hold an online keynote on the first day of WWDC to unveil new software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9. It is also possible we could see new hardware at WWDC, as Apple is working on an updated Apple silicon Mac Pro, a new version of the MacBook Air, and more.

Apple plans to provide developers with additional information in advance of ‌WWDC 2022‌ through email, the Apple Developer app, and the Apple Developer website.