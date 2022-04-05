Apple to Host Apple Park WWDC 2022 Viewing Event for Some Students and Developers

Apple today announced plans for a digital WWDC event set to take place on June 6 to June 10. While the event will be held online with no in-person event component, Apple does plan to invite some students and developers to Apple Park.



In the press release announcing the "Call to Code" event, Apple says that it is putting together a "special day" for developers and students on June 6 at its Cupertino campus, with select attendees invited to a viewing party.

Apple will allow students and developers able to attend to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together. Little information is available on the event at this time, but Apple says space will be limited and it will be taking applications in the future, with more information on how to apply "provided soon."