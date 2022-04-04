Budget Phone Comparison: Apple's iPhone SE vs. Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G

by

Apple in March came out with the updated 2022 iPhone SE, a budget iPhone that's equipped with 5G. Samsung also recently came out with its own budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A53 5G, so we thought we'd compare the two to see how they measure up. In short, the A53 5G is offering up a better feature set, but it can't match the iPhone SE in terms of lifespan and build quality.


Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

On paper, the Galaxy A53 5G offers a wide suite of features that the iPhone can't match. When it comes to the display, for example, the Galaxy A53 5G has a more modern edge-to-edge 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone SE is sporting a smaller 4.7-inch display with thick, outdated bezels. The display is bright, vibrant, and at 1080p, noticeably better than the iPhone SE display.

Samsung has also equipped its smartphone with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that's under the display and facial recognition, while the iPhone SE is using a standard Touch ID Home button, but Samsung's ultrasonic fingerprint reader is slower and less accurate than Touch ID, and the facial recognition is not on the Face ID level. It can be used for unlocking the smartphone, but not for making payments or authenticating passwords. Touch ID is being phased out from the iPhone, but it's still quick, responsive, and simple to use.

a53 vs iphone se 1
The Galaxy A53 5G is made from plastic, and it just feels cheaper than the iPhone SE, which is fully glass with aluminum siding. It's clearly made from better quality materials, and it has a more premium feel than the Galaxy A53 5G, which feels like your average budget Android device.

The A53 5G wins out when it comes to battery life because it offers almost double the capacity of the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE is, however, much, much faster than the A53 because it's using the same A15 chip that's in the iPhone 13. Samsung's smartphone is equipped with an Exynos 1280 chip that doesn't even come close to measuring up. Samsung does have the edge when it comes to storage, as the base model starts with 128GB and it can be expanded with an SD card slot (the iPhone SE starts at 64GB), plus it has more camera lenses.

a53 vs iphone se 3
Apple's iPhone SE has a single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, while the Galaxy S53 5G has a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, an ultra wide lens, and a depth and macro sensor. Of course, more megapixels and more lenses does not equal better quality, and the iPhone SE has texture, detail, and HDR features powered by the A15 that set it apart.

a53 vs iphone se 4
Both phones have 5G and are equal in that department, and as for pricing, the Galaxy A53 5G is technically priced at $449, but it's available for $349 right now. That's cheaper than the iPhone SE, which is priced starting at $429.

a53 vs iphone se 5
Though the Galaxy A53 5G seems like the better phone right now, it's the A15 chip that makes the iPhone SE stand out. Apple will provide software updates, new features, and support for the iPhone SE for a good five to seven years, while Samsung is not going to support the A53 5G that long. The Galaxy A53 5G has a flashier set of features that may be immediately appealing, but those looking for a phone that's going to last for years to should check out the iPhone SE.

What do you think of the Galaxy A53 5G, do you prefer it to the iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE
Tag: Samsung
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
57 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
The Samsung makes the design of the iPhone SE look like an antique.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
58 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
I would argue that the budget consumer cares much more about a larger screen than about the latest chip.

Perhaps in the future once Apple releases an SE with the design of the XR, then it would be a much more interesting comparison.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jakewilk Avatar
Jakewilk
56 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Pretty embarrassing comparison. I think apple missed the mark with the SE: few price-conscious phone buyers want top-tier processor speed, fewer want 5g
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kraszim Avatar
Kraszim
58 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
One of the biggest factors in budget devices is for them to not look budget, and let's be honest SE fails here. It was really in for a redesign this year, and lack of it makes it a phone for a narrow niche.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Canezmd Avatar
Canezmd
54 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Least get rid of the home button and make the screen the full length of the device... SE is embarrassing.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
54 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
The gap is larger if you compare against even more competitive devices.

$229
https://www.mi.com/in/redmi-note-11t-5g/specs

Apple's aluminum chassis and security focus can only go so far. Most prepaid and price sensitive buyers in the SE group are looking for a large display and basic functions. A15 sounds great, but not if the display window into the web and apps is so small.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature

Buyer's Guide: Don't Buy an iPhone SE Right Now – New Model Imminent

Friday February 25, 2022 2:06 am PST by
The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to arrive in less than a week with a number of notable features and improvements, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying an iPhone SE until the new model arrives. Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, the third-generation iPhone SE is currently expected to bring at least three main improvements: A15...
Read Full Article
iphone se 1

Hands-On With Apple's Most Lackluster Smartphone: The 2022 iPhone SE

Tuesday March 29, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple last week introduced the 2022 iPhone SE, an upgraded version of its low-cost smartphone. The 2022 iPhone SE looks identical to the 2020 model, featuring only internal upgrades, and it is arguably Apple's most lackluster iPhone. So who is it for? Read on to find out what we think. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you've seen the 2020 iPhone SE, well, you've...
Read Full Article220 comments
iphone se 2020 top

iPhone SE With Larger 5.7-Inch Display May Launch in 2023, 'iPhone SE+ 5G' Also Rumored

Monday January 17, 2022 6:46 am PST by
Apple is planning to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of information for future Apple products. The fourth-generation iPhone SE has until now been rumored to launch in 2024, but Young now says a 2023 release is looking more likely....
Read Full Article109 comments
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

2022 iPhone SE Will Have 5G But No Design Changes, Major Update Coming in 2024

Thursday January 6, 2022 11:10 am PST by
The upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will gain 5G technology and an updated A-series chip, but it will not feature major design changes, leaker Dylandkt said today, echoing many of the previous iPhone SE rumors we've heard. Third-generation iPhone SE rumors have been confusing for the last couple of years because some of the information pointed toward a major redesign with an iPhone 11-style look...
Read Full Article106 comments
iphone se 5g

iPhone SE and iPad Air Don't Offer Fastest mmWave 5G

Tuesday March 8, 2022 11:36 am PST by
The new $429 iPhone SE and $599 iPad Air with 5G connectivity do not appear to support the fastest mmWave 5G bands, based on the technical specifications listed on Apple's website. Both the iPhone SE and the iPad Air mention support for the following 5G bands in the U.S.: 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79), but...
Read Full Article26 comments
iphone se 2020 top

iPhone SE 2 Discontinued, iPhone SE 3 From $429 Now Apple's Cheapest iPhone

Tuesday March 8, 2022 11:48 am PST by
With Apple's debut of the new third-generation iPhone SE at its spring "Peek Performance" event, Apple has dropped the previous second-generation iPhone SE from its lineup on the online Apple Store, which means the cheapest new iPhone Apple offers has gone up in price. The old iPhone SE 2 featured an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and a low starting price of $399. It came in white, black, and...
Read Full Article40 comments
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch New iPhone SE Models in 2022 and 2023

Wednesday December 8, 2021 12:38 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively. The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly launch in the first half of the year and feature 3GB of memory, according to Kuo, while the 2023 ...
Read Full Article29 comments
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

New iPhone SE Reportedly on Track for Release in First Quarter of 2022

Tuesday November 30, 2021 8:08 am PST by
Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March. As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will remain a mid-range smartphone with added support for 5G:In terms of product development, Apple is...
Read Full Article124 comments

Popular Stories

refurbished m1 max macbook pro

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro Models

Friday April 1, 2022 10:47 am PDT by
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are equipped with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. This is the first time that these Macs have been available with a refurbished discount since their 2021 launch. Apple has a range of different machines and configurations available, with several M1 Pro options and a few higher-end M1 Max MacBook Pros. An ent...
Read Full Article125 comments
macOS Monterey 2

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.3.1 With Bluetooth and Display Fixes

Thursday March 31, 2022 10:18 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October. macOS Monterey 12.3.1 comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.3, an update that brought Universal Control. The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌ 12.3‌‌.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System...
Read Full Article263 comments
iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.4.1 With Fix for Battery Drain Issue

Thursday March 31, 2022 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September. iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 15.4. The iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Read Full Article159 comments
foldpad filmic twitter

Apple Collaborating With LG to Develop iPads and MacBooks With Foldable OLED Displays and Ultra-Thin Cover Glass

Friday April 1, 2022 3:29 am PDT by
Apple is collaborating with LG to develop a foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass for future iPad and MacBook models, according to a report from The Elec. The report explains that LG Display will supply 17-inch foldable 4K OLED panels to HP this year, destined for an in-folding notebook with an 11-inch display when closed. LG Display has growing expertise in foldable OLED...
Read Full Article135 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Accessories Worth Checking Out

Thursday March 31, 2022 1:51 pm PDT by
If you recently picked up a new Mac such as the Mac Studio, you may be in search of useful accessories to go along with it. In our latest YouTube video, we have once again rounded up some excellent Mac accessories that we think are worth checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. DockCase SSD Enclosure ($99) - The DockCase SSD Enclosure, as the name...
Read Full Article45 comments
macbook air 11 inch apple website

Apple Adding 11-Inch MacBook Air Model and More to Obsolete Products List

Friday April 1, 2022 8:51 am PDT by
Apple will add two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its obsolete products list on April 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. All three notebooks have already been on Apple's list of "vintage" products since 2020 and will be moved to the "obsolete" list at the end of the month. The models set to become obsolete:MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air...
Read Full Article121 comments
top stories 20220402

Top Stories: iOS 15.4.1 Released, Studio Display Teardown, and More

Saturday April 2, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Calendars have turned to April and we're still waiting for Apple to officially announce its plans for WWDC 2022, but that doesn't mean we don't still have tons of Apple news and rumors to focus on. This week saw the release of bug fix operating system updates including iOS 15.4.1, macOS Monterey 12.3.1, and more, while we continued our coverage of Apple's new products like the Studio Display ...
Read Full Article10 comments
Apple TV Ray Light 2 Triad

Apple TV+ Reportedly Heading Toward 'Breaking Point' Amid Staffing Problems and Frustrated Content Partners

Thursday March 31, 2022 5:33 am PDT by
Apple TV+ is suffering from infrastructure problems and some content partners have become frustrated with the service, Business Insider reports. Industry sources speaking to Business Insider claim that Apple TV+ lacks "a sufficiently robust infrastructure," resulting in a frustrating corporate culture. The Apple TV+ content team is reportedly under-resourced and has irritated production...
Read Full Article211 comments
macbook air rounded mock yellow

New MacBook Air Reportedly Set for Launch in Second Half of 2022

Friday April 1, 2022 6:37 am PDT by
A new DigiTimes report today focused on notebook shipments briefly mentions that Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022, which lines up with a timeframe shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this month. The relevant excerpt from the report, which cites supply chain sources:Apple's MacBook series are high-end consumer devices, but can also be regarded as a...
Read Full Article104 comments