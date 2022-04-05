Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming three weeks after the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.



Developers can download iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

According to Apple's macOS release notes, Universal Control in the new iPadOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 updates is not compatible with machines running macOS 12.3 or iPadOS 15.4, so Apple suggests that as a workaround, users should update their ‌Universal Control‌ devices to the new betas.

We don't know yet what else might be introduced in iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, as Apple has now implemented all of the features that were announced as coming in the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates. After we install the new software, we'll update this article should anything new be found.