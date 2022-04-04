iPhone 14 Pro Wide Camera Rumored to Feature 21% Larger Sensor for 48-Megapixel Images

by

The iPhone 14 Pro may deliver more detailed images thanks to a considerably larger sensor and smaller pixels, according to unverified technical information shared on Chinese social media site Weibo.

iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature
A recent post from the account "Fishing 8" on Weibo listed a large number of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s technical camera specifications. In line with a multitude of rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro's Wide camera from over the past year, the post claims that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will feature a 48MP camera. As a result of the increased number of megapixels, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s Wide camera pixels will be smaller, purportedly measuring at 1.22µm. This is a reduction of 0.68µm compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max.

The sensor is believed to be a Sony unit, like those of the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌. Despite the change in pixel size, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will allegedly feature the same Dual Pixel Auto Focus (DPAF) system, marketed by Apple as "Focus Pixels," that the iPhone has offered since the ‌iPhone‌ 6 in 2014, and the same ability to record 16:9 HDR video at up to 60fps.

The device's sensor is said to be 1/1.3-inches in size, a 21.2 percent increase over the 1/1.65-inches sensor of the Wide camera on the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. This increase in sensor size requires a larger lens to capture more light, leading to a noticeably larger rear camera array. The 1/1.3-inch sensor size is the same as Samsung's 50MP GN1 sensor, which is used in the Google Pixel 6.

Overall, the information suggests that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will offer larger, higher-resolution images with finer details, but at the risk of poorer low-light performance and images that are more susceptible to noise. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that he believes that the camera quality of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level."

The Weibo account that shared these technical specifications frequently posts detailed camera information, but it does not have a track record of leaks about future Apple devices and MacRumors cannot verify the authenticity of its post, so the rumor should be taken with a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is widely believed to feature a larger, 48MP Wide camera sensor, so the shared technical specifications seem to be plausible and broadly in line with other rumors.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 09:28 am
Wow. It's definitely going to bring massive upgrades to the cameras. Can't wait for revamped Macro mode. My fingers are crossed we see finally get to utilize Astrophotography capabilities.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
temende Avatar
temende
1 hour ago at 09:23 am
Didn't Apple say before that larger pixels are better than a higher megapixel count?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
e1me5 Avatar
e1me5
1 hour ago at 09:34 am
Ah. Smaller pixel, more noise, even uglier photos. I can‘t believe that the 13pro produces such mushy pictures, even with proraw, and it doesn’t give you the option to skip the denoise algorithm when you are editing them. Taking DNG photos with Lightroom instead produces much better results, so it’s not about the hardware. Apple needs to rethink the whole process if they want to brag about the photographic capa of the iPhone.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
27 minutes ago at 10:19 am

DOESNT MATTER IF THEY DON’T LET US DISABLE THE WATERCOLOR PROCESSING
Just stuff it in raw mode. All your shots will look as miserable as you want!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
1 hour ago at 09:21 am
Bring it on!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
1 hour ago at 09:29 am
Seems a real refresh of the camera system since iPhone 11 will finally arrive.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

refurbished m1 max macbook pro

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro Models

Friday April 1, 2022 10:47 am PDT by
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are equipped with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. This is the first time that these Macs have been available with a refurbished discount since their 2021 launch. Apple has a range of different machines and configurations available, with several M1 Pro options and a few higher-end M1 Max MacBook Pros. An ent...
Read Full Article122 comments
macOS Monterey 2

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.3.1 With Bluetooth and Display Fixes

Thursday March 31, 2022 10:18 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October. macOS Monterey 12.3.1 comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.3, an update that brought Universal Control. The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌ 12.3‌‌.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System...
Read Full Article263 comments
iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.4.1 With Fix for Battery Drain Issue

Thursday March 31, 2022 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September. iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 15.4. The iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Read Full Article157 comments
foldpad filmic twitter

Apple Collaborating With LG to Develop iPads and MacBooks With Foldable OLED Displays and Ultra-Thin Cover Glass

Friday April 1, 2022 3:29 am PDT by
Apple is collaborating with LG to develop a foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass for future iPad and MacBook models, according to a report from The Elec. The report explains that LG Display will supply 17-inch foldable 4K OLED panels to HP this year, destined for an in-folding notebook with an 11-inch display when closed. LG Display has growing expertise in foldable OLED...
Read Full Article134 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Accessories Worth Checking Out

Thursday March 31, 2022 1:51 pm PDT by
If you recently picked up a new Mac such as the Mac Studio, you may be in search of useful accessories to go along with it. In our latest YouTube video, we have once again rounded up some excellent Mac accessories that we think are worth checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. DockCase SSD Enclosure ($99) - The DockCase SSD Enclosure, as the name...
Read Full Article45 comments
macbook air 11 inch apple website

Apple Adding 11-Inch MacBook Air Model and More to Obsolete Products List

Friday April 1, 2022 8:51 am PDT by
Apple will add two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its obsolete products list on April 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. All three notebooks have already been on Apple's list of "vintage" products since 2020 and will be moved to the "obsolete" list at the end of the month. The models set to become obsolete:MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air...
Read Full Article119 comments
top stories 20220402

Top Stories: iOS 15.4.1 Released, Studio Display Teardown, and More

Saturday April 2, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Calendars have turned to April and we're still waiting for Apple to officially announce its plans for WWDC 2022, but that doesn't mean we don't still have tons of Apple news and rumors to focus on. This week saw the release of bug fix operating system updates including iOS 15.4.1, macOS Monterey 12.3.1, and more, while we continued our coverage of Apple's new products like the Studio Display ...
Read Full Article10 comments
Apple TV Ray Light 2 Triad

Apple TV+ Reportedly Heading Toward 'Breaking Point' Amid Staffing Problems and Frustrated Content Partners

Thursday March 31, 2022 5:33 am PDT by
Apple TV+ is suffering from infrastructure problems and some content partners have become frustrated with the service, Business Insider reports. Industry sources speaking to Business Insider claim that Apple TV+ lacks "a sufficiently robust infrastructure," resulting in a frustrating corporate culture. The Apple TV+ content team is reportedly under-resourced and has irritated production...
Read Full Article211 comments
macbook air rounded mock yellow

New MacBook Air Reportedly Set for Launch in Second Half of 2022

Friday April 1, 2022 6:37 am PDT by
A new DigiTimes report today focused on notebook shipments briefly mentions that Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022, which lines up with a timeframe shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this month. The relevant excerpt from the report, which cites supply chain sources:Apple's MacBook series are high-end consumer devices, but can also be regarded as a...
Read Full Article104 comments