Apple Continues to Dominate Teen Buying Preferences, Growing Lead Over Competitors Like Venmo and Rolex

by

Apple devices and services continue to dominate teen purchasing preferences in the United States, but more teens choose to not use iCloud Private Relay compared to those that use or plan to use the feature, according to new data gathered by investment firm Piper Sandler for its most recent biannual teen survey.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pink and Green Feature
According to the report, 87 percent of surveyed teens in the United States now own an iPhone, and 87 percent expect their next smartphone to be an ‌iPhone‌. In addition, 72 percent of teens already own AirPods.

Apple Watch ownership continues to climb among teens, reaching 37 percent, up from 34 percent last fall. 14 percent of teens now intend to buy an Apple Watch within the next six months.

Apple Watch is now overwhelmingly the most popular watch brand among upper-income teens, with 42 percent of upper-income teens saying that Apple is their favorite watch brand. Apple has gradually climbed up the list of of the most popular watch bands among upper-income teens, reaching the milestone of taking top spot from Rolex in the fall of last year. As of spring 2022, the Apple Watch now stands well ahead of the next three most popular watch brands, with Rolex at 33 percent, Garmin at two percent, and Fossil at two percent.

Apple Pay is still the most popular payment service among teens, capturing 23 percent of the mobile payments market, well ahead of Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal. The popularity of ‌Apple Pay‌ may be partly attributed to 87 percent of teens owning an ‌iPhone‌.

41 percent of teens are currently using iCloud Private Relay or are interested in using it in the next six months, but 45 percent of teens have Apple devices and choose to not use ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay, and do not plan to do so in the future.

The findings are part of Piper Sandler's "Taking Stock With Teens" survey, seen by Apple 3.0, which asked 7,100 teenagers with an average age of 16.2 and a median household income of $69,298 about their purchasing habits and brand preferences. This survey has been an ongoing project since 2001, providing long-term insights into teens' thinking.

Tags: Piper Jaffray, Teen Survey

Popular Stories

apple mac roundtable

Five Years Ago Today, Apple's Uncharacteristic Apology Set the Stage for the Mac's Renaissance

Monday April 4, 2022 9:40 am PDT by
Five years ago, the Mac lineup was in a bad state. Over three years had passed since Apple redesigned the Mac Pro with a sleek but constrained "trash can" enclosure, while the iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac mini had also gone years without updates. A snapshot of the MacRumors Buyer's Guide from April 4, 2017: At the time, some users began to question whether Apple was still committed to the ...
Read Full Article246 comments
a53 vs iphone se 1

Budget Phone Comparison: Apple's iPhone SE vs. Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G

Monday April 4, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Apple in March came out with the updated 2022 iPhone SE, a budget iPhone that's equipped with 5G. Samsung also recently came out with its own budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A53 5G, so we thought we'd compare the two to see how they measure up. In short, the A53 5G is offering up a better feature set, but it can't match the iPhone SE in terms of lifespan and build quality. Subscribe to the ...
Read Full Article199 comments
top stories 20220402

Top Stories: iOS 15.4.1 Released, Studio Display Teardown, and More

Saturday April 2, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Calendars have turned to April and we're still waiting for Apple to officially announce its plans for WWDC 2022, but that doesn't mean we don't still have tons of Apple news and rumors to focus on. This week saw the release of bug fix operating system updates including iOS 15.4.1, macOS Monterey 12.3.1, and more, while we continued our coverage of Apple's new products like the Studio Display ...
Read Full Article11 comments
refurbished m1 max macbook pro

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro Models

Friday April 1, 2022 10:47 am PDT by
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are equipped with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. This is the first time that these Macs have been available with a refurbished discount since their 2021 launch. Apple has a range of different machines and configurations available, with several M1 Pro options and a few higher-end M1 Max MacBook Pros. An ent...
Read Full Article134 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.5 Beta 1: Apple Classical References, Apple Pay Cash Updates and More

Tuesday April 5, 2022 11:49 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below. Apple Classical References There are references to the...
Read Full Article77 comments
iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Wide Camera Rumored to Feature 21% Wider Sensor for 48-Megapixel Images

Monday April 4, 2022 9:20 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro may deliver more detailed images thanks to a considerably larger sensor and smaller pixels, according to unverified technical information shared on Chinese social media site Weibo. A recent post from the account "Fishing 8" on Weibo listed a large number of the iPhone 14 Pro's technical camera specifications. In line with a multitude of rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro's Wide ...
Read Full Article70 comments
iphone 14 pro max bezels render

iPhone 14 Pro Max Rumored to Feature 20% Thinner Display Bezels

Tuesday April 5, 2022 4:41 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 20 percent smaller bezels around the display, according to newly shared CAD renders. The CAD renders, shared by the Twitter account "ShrimpApplePro," show a design for the iPhone 14 Pro Max that is broadly in line with other illustrations and measurements from 91Mobiles and Max Weinbach. Much like these previous renders, the most noticeable changes include...
Read Full Article43 comments
ifixit ipad air 5 battery pull tabs

iPad Air 5 Features Pull Tabs for Easier Battery Replacements

Saturday April 2, 2022 10:28 am PDT by
Apple last month released the fifth-generation iPad Air, with key new features including an M1 chip, 5G support for cellular models, an upgraded front camera with Center Stage support, and up to a 2x faster USB-C port for data transfer. As it turns out, Apple also made an internal change to the device that repair advocates may appreciate. iFixit image showing fifth-generation iPad Air's ...
Read Full Article75 comments