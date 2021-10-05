Apple Now Most Popular Watch Brand Among Upper-Income U.S. Teens, Unseating Rolex

Apple is now the most popular watch brand among upper-income teenagers in the United States, a new survey by Piper Sandler has shown.



Teen smartwatch ownership has climbed from 30 percent in the fall of 2020 to 35 percent in the fall of 2021. 30 percent of teens now own an Apple Watch, an increase of five percent from the same time last year. Apple now has an 86 percent market share among teen smartwatch owners.

Rolex was previously the reigning most popular watch brand among upper-income teens, but Apple is now the most popular watch brand in this demographic. In the spring of this year, only 13 percent of teens intended to buy an Apple Watch, but this has now increased slightly to 15 percent.

The survey also showed that 30 percent of teens use a fitness app when working out, and 50 percent of these users use an Apple app. In addition, AirPods are owned by 67 percent of teens.

87 percent of teens own an iPhone and 88 percent expect their next smartphone to be an ‌iPhone‌. These are almost record-high levels. 20 percent of teens currently own an iPhone 12 model, but the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to motivate upgrades and more than 22 percent of teens expect to upgrade to an ‌iPhone 13‌ model this year.

Apple Pay is the second most popular payment method among teens, but cash is still the most popular. This means that ‌Apple Pay‌ is now more popular than the likes of prepaid cards and PayPal.

Around half of the teenagers in the U.S. are concerned about being tracked online, but 56 percent are not interested in iCloud+, which offers privacy features such as Hide My Email and ‌iCloud‌ Private relay.

The findings are part of Piper Sandler's semi-annual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey, which highlights the trends and brand preferences from 10,000 teens with an average age of 15.8 years across 44 U.S. states, and research cited in an investor note seen by Apple 3.0.