Apple Now Most Popular Watch Brand Among Upper-Income U.S. Teens, Unseating Rolex

Apple is now the most popular watch brand among upper-income teenagers in the United States, a new survey by Piper Sandler has shown.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pink and Green Feature
Teen smartwatch ownership has climbed from 30 percent in the fall of 2020 to 35 percent in the fall of 2021. 30 percent of teens now own an Apple Watch, an increase of five percent from the same time last year. Apple now has an 86 percent market share among teen smartwatch owners.

Rolex was previously the reigning most popular watch brand among upper-income teens, but Apple is now the most popular watch brand in this demographic. In the spring of this year, only 13 percent of teens intended to buy an Apple Watch, but this has now increased slightly to 15 percent.

The survey also showed that 30 percent of teens use a fitness app when working out, and 50 percent of these users use an Apple app. In addition, AirPods are owned by 67 percent of teens.

87 percent of teens own an iPhone and 88 percent expect their next smartphone to be an ‌iPhone‌. These are almost record-high levels. 20 percent of teens currently own an iPhone 12 model, but the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to motivate upgrades and more than 22 percent of teens expect to upgrade to an ‌iPhone 13‌ model this year.

Apple Pay is the second most popular payment method among teens, but cash is still the most popular. This means that ‌Apple Pay‌ is now more popular than the likes of prepaid cards and PayPal.

Around half of the teenagers in the U.S. are concerned about being tracked online, but 56 percent are not interested in iCloud+, which offers privacy features such as Hide My Email and ‌iCloud‌ Private relay.

The findings are part of Piper Sandler's semi-annual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey, which highlights the trends and brand preferences from 10,000 teens with an average age of 15.8 years across 44 U.S. states, and research cited in an investor note seen by Apple 3.0.

Top Rated Comments

Adithya007 Avatar
Adithya007
41 minutes ago at 07:20 am
So teens have been having Rolexes these days??
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
39 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Wait. What’s an upper income teen? Is it defined by owning a smart watch, having a job, or claiming ones parents earn more than some threshold?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WaxedJacket Avatar
WaxedJacket
34 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Real teens know that automatic watches are where it's at.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
9 minutes ago at 07:51 am
ok, wait wait wait, but someone getting an apple watch doesn't mean that they chose it over a rolex — they may already have a rolex, and as rolex doesn't require you to update every couple of years to stay current — this may result in less rolex purchases from the same person when compared to the apple watch.

also, i love both the aw and the rolex, but they serve completely different purposes. i wouldn't wear a rolex to the gym, same way i wouldn't wear an apple watch with a suit(not saying you can't or shouldn't, just saying i wouldn't).

in other words, does this comparison actually tell us what they are suggesting it does?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarpalMac Avatar
CarpalMac
35 minutes ago at 07:26 am
What a strange and to me, meaningless poll. That is a little bit like saying that the iPhone has overtaken Vertu in upper income teens when they're choosing a phone for their parents to buy them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
17 minutes ago at 07:43 am

Why just the upper teen? I don’t think many of them own Rolexes in their teenage years. Doubt they can all afford a Rolex let’s be real.

The headline should be:

Apple Watch is the most popular Watch in the world.
yea, no — i'm pretty the article talks about those kids that do. they get upper-income allowance.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
