Apple to Announce Q2 2022 Earnings on April 28

Apple today announced that it will report its earnings results for the second fiscal quarter (first calendar quarter) of 2022 on Thursday, April 28.



The earnings report and subsequent call will provide us with insight into the period between late December and March, which is typically a slow quarter for Apple following the holiday quarter. Apple in March came out with the 5G iPhone SE, the 5G iPad Air, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display.

Apple reported revenue of $89.6 billion revenue in the year-ago quarter, but Apple did not provide guidance for the quarter due to continuing uncertainty caused by the global health crisis and chip shortages.

Apple's quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5:00 p.m. Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on April 30.