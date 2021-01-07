DigiTimes: Mini-LED MacBook Air to Launch in 2022

Apple will this year begin transitioning its devices to mini-LED technology, according to Apple analyst ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌, and a new DigiTimes report on Thursday reiterates Kuo's expectation that a mini-LED version of Apple's MacBook Air is set to arrive in 2022.



Kuo believes Apple will release iPad Pro models and redesigned MacBook Pros in 2021, followed by a new MacBook Air in 2022, all with mini-LED displays and Apple Silicon chips. Today's DigiTimes report, citing supply chain sources, echoes that general sentiment:



The sources expect that Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pro set to be released in 2021 will be equipped with miniLED displays and adoption of miniLED will be expanded to its MacBook Air products in 2022.

In addition to a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro, Kuo has said he expects Apple to launch a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design in the late second quarter or third quarter of this year. Kuo says these MacBook Pro models will feature Mini-LED displays for increased brightness, improved contrast, richer colors, and more.

MacBook Pro models are projected to be the main driver of mini-LED panel shipments since they will purportedly gain mini-LED before the iPad and see faster shipment growth.

As a result, Apple will likely introduce mini-LED as a "Pro" Mac feature, however Kuo believes the company will be able to offset the increased cost because the cost of ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips is significantly lower than that of Intel processors, which will allow it to bring the technology to its most popular MacBook further down the line.

Kuo's optimistic scenario sees MacBook shipments growing by 100 percent over the next three years, with up to 35 million units per year, thanks to the adoption of ‌Apple Silicon‌ and the refreshed designs.