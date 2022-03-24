Rumored 15-Inch Mac Notebook Coming in 2023 Might Not Be Called 'MacBook Air'

The rumored 15-inch Mac notebook that Apple is working on might not be called the "MacBook Air," according to information shared today on Twitter by well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Recent rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a larger-screened version of the MacBook Air that could measure in at around 15 inches and that would be sold alongside the 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌. The updated machine is expected to come out sometime in 2023, but if Kuo is accurate, it might not be in the ‌MacBook Air‌ family.

Kuo does not supply a possible naming alternative, but Apple has in the past used the "MacBook" name on a standalone basis for some of its Mac options. The last "MacBook" was the 12-inch MacBook that was discontinued in 2019.

Though Apple might go with another name, Kuo says the company is still aiming to use the same 30W power adapter that the ‌MacBook Air‌ uses as a power source, despite the larger screen. "Although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as ‌MacBook Air‌," Kuo writes.

Rumors yesterday from display analyst Ross Young suggested that the 15-inch machine would come out in 2023, and Kuo further narrows down the timeframe by suggesting that mass production will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.