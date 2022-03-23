Larger 15-Inch MacBook Air Expected in 2023

by

Apple is developing a larger 15-inch MacBook Air that could come out in 2023, according to research shared today by Display Supply Chain Consultants in its quarterly report.

Flat MacBook Air 15 Feature
The full report is limited to those in the display industry who subscribe, but display analyst Ross Young provided a bit of color on what can be expected. Apple is working on a ‌MacBook Air‌ that's somewhere around 15 inches in size, with the machine set to debut alongside a "slightly larger" 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌.

According to Young, the larger-sized 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ is slated for release in 2023, but a specific launch date unknown. This is not the first time that we've heard about a 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said last year that Apple was working on a larger ‌MacBook Air‌ with a 15-inch display size.

At the time, Gurman said that Apple had "considered" building a larger version of the ‌MacBook Air‌, but decided not to move forward with it "for the next generation." Gurman did not mention whether Apple had nixed the idea all together, but it appears that the larger ‌MacBook Air‌ project has not been abandoned.

Internal Apple emails that came out during the Epic Games v. Apple trial also indicate that Apple considered a larger 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ as early as 2008, but instead went with the smaller 13-inch model.

Apple this year is expected to introduce a redesigned version of the ‌MacBook Air‌ that brings new color options and does away with the tapered design, but it is expected to have the same general 13-inch screen size. It will be a surprise if Apple introduces a total redesign in 2022 and then a larger redesigned version of the ‌MacBook Air‌ in 2023, but it's a possibility.

Along with a larger version of the ‌MacBook Air‌, DSCC says that Apple is working on a base model iPad that could be "slightly larger" than the current 10.2-inch model.

