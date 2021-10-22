2022 MacBook Air Again Rumored to Feature Mini-LED Display

Apple's next-generation MacBook Air will feature a mini-LED display and launch in 2022, according to DigiTimes.



DigiTimes previously said that the ‌MacBook Air‌ is set to get a mini-LED display in the future, but the Taiwanese publication has now doubled-down on the claim.

Citing industry sources, the latest report says that Apple is "likely" to adopt mini-LED backlighting for a ‌MacBook Air‌ with a 13.3-inch display. The device is rumored to launch in 2022.

The new mini-LED model is expected to boost ‌MacBook Air‌ shipments by around two million units next year. The report added that the 11-inch iPad Pro is also likely to adopt a mini-LED display in 2022.

The claim comes after the launch of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which both feature the first mini-LED displays on a MacBook, stylised by Apple as "Liquid Retina XDR" displays. Rumors of a mini-LED ‌MacBook Air‌ have been floating around for some time, with the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo repeatedly saying that the 2022 ‌MacBook Air‌ will feature a mini-LED display.

Apple now uses mini-LED technology for a range of its high-end devices, including the Pro Display XDR, 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Mini-LED on the ‌MacBook Air‌ would be a significant development in Apple's product lineup because the technology has been reserved only for "Pro" products thus far.

‌Mini-LED‌ display technology brings a significant improvement display quality, allowing for thinner, lighter designs while offering benefits like improved wide color gamut, high contrast and dynamic range, and truer blacks. Several reports have suggested that MacBooks will be the main driver of mini-LED panel shipments going forward as Apple transitions to the technology across many of its products with displays.