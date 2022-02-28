Spring Apple Event Invites Could Be Sent Out Tomorrow

Invites for Apple's widely expected spring event could be sent out tomorrow if recent reports prove to be correct.



In early February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to host a special event on Tuesday, March 8. Gurman then reiterated the rumor of an event on March 8 in his "Power On" newsletter. Apple tends to send out invitations a week ahead of its events, which would fall on Tuesday, March 1, usually at around 9am PST.

Last year, Apple chose to hold its spring event in April, but otherwise the company has consistently chosen March for its spring events. Apple recently filed three new Mac models, one iPad, and one iPhone in the Eurasian Economic Database, which suggests that the launch of new devices is imminent. Apple also hosts most of its events on Tuesdays, so overall the March 8 rumor seems very plausible.



The Spring event is expected to at least include the announcement of updated versions of the iPhone SE and the iPad Air, as well as a new Mac with Apple silicon. The new iPhone SE has been repeatedly rumored to look the same as the ‌iPhone SE‌ from 2020, which itself looks very similar to the iPhone 8, but it will likely add the A15 Bionic chip, an improved rear camera, and 5G connectivity.

The new iPad Air is also expected to feature a newer A-series chip and 5G connectivity, with no major design changes. At least one new Mac with Apple-designed chips could also be introduced at the event, and previous rumors have suggested that this is likely to be the high-end Mac mini, but a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro is also a possibility.

The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates may be tied to the March event and the launch of new devices, so it is possible that these updates could also be released in the first half of March.

The March event is expected to be streamed digitally only, rather than be held with an in-person audience, similar to the other Apple events that have taken place over the past two years. It will likely be followed by WWDC later this year, where Apple will introduce new software, and several keynote events later in the year.