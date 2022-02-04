New Low-Cost iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air Coming on March 8

Apple is planning to unveil an updated version of the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad Air at an event that's set to take place in March, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is said to be targeting Tuesday, March 8 for the ‌iPhone SE‌ event.



As we have heard several times before, the new ‌iPhone SE‌ will look similar to the 2020 version that's modeled after the iPhone 8, but it will feature a faster A-series chip, likely the A15, and 5G technology. It is also expected to include an improved camera.

The ‌iPad Air‌ will also feature an updated A-series chip and 5G connectivity, but it too is expected to feature no major design changes. At least one new Mac with Apple-designed chips could be introduced at the event, and prior rumors have suggested that this might be the Mac mini.

iOS 15.4 may be tied to the March event and the new devices, so we can expect to see the update launch in the first half of March.

The March event is expected to be digital-only rather than in person, similar to the events we've had for the last two years. It will be followed later this year by WWDC, where Apple will introduce new software, and several keynote events later in the year.

As Gurman has said previously, Apple has a wide range of product updates coming this fall, including new iPhones, refreshed AirPods Pro, new Apple Watch Series 8 and SE models, a refreshed MacBook Air, a new iMac, and a Mac Pro.