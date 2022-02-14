Apple Files New Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are provided. Apple typically files new products in the database, as required by law, near a product launch. Last month, the company filed what is likely to be the upcoming iPhone SE and the next-generation iPad Air.
Apple is working on several new Mac computers to be released this year, and Bloomberg'sMark Gurman has suggested the rumored Spring event will include the launch of "at least one" new Mac. Apple is working on a larger iMac with Apple silicon to replace the Intel-based 27-inch iMac currently in the lineup. A new completely redesigned MacBook Air is also in the works, as is a new Mac mini.
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.
In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. ...
Xiaomi intends to step up its challenge to Apple, the company's founder announced this week (via South China Morning Post).
Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the company will specifically focus on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market in an effort to directly rival Apple, attempting to fill the void left by Huawei....
Apple hasn't come out with a new product category since the 2018 launch of the HomePod, and there hasn't been a new wearable since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch. That's set to change in the not too distant future, as Apple's AR/VR headset is nearing completion and will likely see a launch in 2023.
Apple today released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, two minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1 come two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3.
The iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Colorado resident Christopher Bryan on Wednesday filed a class action lawsuit against Apple that accuses the company of fraudulently marketing and selling the sixth-generation iPad mini despite being aware of a so-called "jelly scrolling" defect with the device, according to court documents reviewed by MacRumors.
A few days after the sixth-generation iPad mini was released in September, some ...
SSD prices are likely to increase globally due to contamination issues at Western Digital and Kioxia's NAND production facilities, and Apple devices may be affected (via TrendForce).
The M1 MacBook Air's SSD modules Western Digital says that it has lost 6.5 exabytes worth of BiCS 3D NAND flash storage due to use of contaminated materials at two of its plants in Japan in January. The...
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.2.1, a minor bug fix update that comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.2.
The macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
According to Apple's release notes, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 addresses a bug that was causing Bluetooth devices...
One of them (A2681) is said to be a "portable personal computer" (read "laptop"), and other two are just "personal computers" (read "desktop").