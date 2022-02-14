Apple Files New Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

by

Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac.

tim cook spring loaded event
The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are provided. Apple typically files new products in the database, as required by law, near a product launch. Last month, the company filed what is likely to be the upcoming iPhone SE and the next-generation iPad Air.

Apple is working on several new Mac computers to be released this year, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the rumored Spring event will include the launch of "at least one" new Mac. Apple is working on a larger iMac with Apple silicon to replace the Intel-based 27-inch ‌iMac‌ currently in the lineup. A new completely redesigned MacBook Air is also in the works, as is a new Mac mini.

Top Rated Comments

orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
48 minutes ago at 01:28 am
A Mac rumour, on MacRumors, no less!
Celebrate ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
43 minutes ago at 01:32 am
Well A24** is used on all the M1* devices. Does this suggest M2?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canyelles Avatar
canyelles
19 minutes ago at 01:57 am

Well A24** is used on all the M1* devices. Does this suggest M2?
Ah, at last. A rumour, not a fact!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mickgotwings Avatar
mickgotwings
11 minutes ago at 02:04 am

no other details including the specific model of the computers are provided
Well, there actually is some small info on the computers.
One of them (A2681) is said to be a "portable personal computer" (read "laptop"), and other two are just "personal computers" (read "desktop").

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
