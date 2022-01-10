Apple Building Momentum for 2022 Releases as Supply Chain Recovers
Apple's supply chain is finally recovering from shortages as it prepares for a slate of new product launches in 2022, DigiTimes reports.
In a paywalled report, DigiTimes claims that Apple's supply chain partners are expected to "remain in high gear" through February 2022 as demand for the latest iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro models remain strong. Apple faced severe component shortages and logistical difficulties late last year, hindering its ability to meet demand for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Component shortages for the iPhone 13 models were said to be so severe in the fall that Apple reallocated iPad components to be used in the iPhone.
Apple's suppliers reportedly started to overcome these shortages between November and December, enabling a gradual resumption of normal shipments through to the start of 2022. Sources speaking to DigiTimes claim that Apple's supply-side constraints will totally recover in the first-half of 2022.
With this increased confidence, Apple has now started volume shipments of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, sixth-generation iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad. There are reportedly no signs of Apple planning to decrease its 2022 component orders for new devices, indicating that the company is optimistic about sustained production momentum moving through the year.
The report also reaffirmed Apple's plans to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first half of this year, which is believed to assist suppliers in sustaining shipment momentum through to other product launches. In particular, the iPhone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron, as well as Apple's PCB suppliers, are all moving to replenish their workforces to fulfill Apple's 2022 orders.
The company is expected to announce five new Macs, three new Apple Watches, its first mixed-reality headset, and more this year. For a detailed overview of everything Apple is anticipated to announce in 2022, see our What to Expect guide or listen to The MacRumors Show podcast.
Popular Stories
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15.
In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Garmin Venu 2 Plus...
Happy New Year 2022! With calendars turning over to the new year, it's a great opportunity to look ahead at expectations for 2022 and there has been no shortage of rumors on that front already.
This week saw rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more, while we wrapped up 2021 and kicked off 2022 with the first two episodes of our new podcast, The MacRumors...
WhatsApp is testing a helpful new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups.
Image credit: WABetaInfo First spotted by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature for the platform in 2022 uses APIs in iOS 15 to add the WhatsApp profile images to notifications in top-screen banners and in the Notification...
Peloton's business model is in peril due to the growth of Apple Fitness+ and a clash of interests in the digital health space, according to analyst Neil Cybart.
In a thread on Twitter, Cybart explained that despite rapid expansion in recent years, Peloton is now "in a precarious state." As a business, Peloton has high customer acquisition costs, translating to high product pricing. The...
Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently shared a video looking at reputed dummies of Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, corroborating earlier leaks that suggest it will again consist of three sizes to compete directly with Apple's latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models.
From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox ...
Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple eventually aims to ditch the Lightning port next for a completely portless design. Indeed, analysts originally predicted that the highest-end iPhone 13 would offer a "completely wireless experience." Of course, that didn't happen, but a portless iPhone 14 in 2022 looks just as unlikely, for the ...
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year.
Past Spring Announcements
Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display.
While it has been widely reported that iPhone 14...